Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Believe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Quad nations to focus on clean-energy supply chain, says Australia PM

09/25/2021 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden hosts 'Quad nations' meeting at the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework at the White House in Washington

(Reuters) - The United States, Japan, India and Australia will work to improve the security of supply chains for critical technologies such as clean energy and to ease a global semiconductor shortage, said Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The Quad nations, in their first in-person summit https://www.reuters.com/world/china/quad-leaders-meet-white-house-amid-shared-china-concerns-2021-09-24 on Friday in Washington, agreed on a partnership to secure critical infrastructure, the White House said.

Morrison told reporters after the meeting this will include connecting Australia's raw minerals with manufacturing and processing capabilities, and with end users in the United States, India and Japan, according to a transcript released on Saturday by his government.

Australia is the world's biggest supplier of rare earths outside of China, and is a major supplier of minerals used in electric vehicle batteries, such as nickel, copper and cobalt.

While the leaders did not publicly refer to China, they repeatedly insisted on rules-based behaviour in a region where China has been trying to flex its muscles. Beijing criticised the group as "doomed to fail."

The other Quad leaders expressed appreciation for Australia's role in supplying critical materials "because that is a necessary supply for the many industries and processing works that they operate themselves", Morrison said.

"On critical minerals, Australia is one of the biggest producers, but we believe we can play a bigger role in a critical supply chain that is supporting the technologies of the future."

Australia will host a clean-energy supply chain summit next year, aiming to develop a roadmap for building such supply chains in the Indo-Pacific region, Morrison said.

The Quad also discussed ways to better secure a semiconductor supply, Morrison said, as global carmakers and other manufacturers have cut production due to the shortage made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.

"This is an ecosystem we want to create and we want to do that... in the region," he said.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BELIEVE
04:16aGroup behind Hong Kong's annual Tiananmen vigil disbands amid probe
RE
09/24Huawei heir apparent prepares for life after three years of Canada court battle
RE
09/24IMF's Georgieva accuses former World Bank President Kim's office of manipulation
RE
09/24Two Fed policymakers say bar for taper met, nod to next debates
RE
09/24CLOUDFLARE : Rating Downgraded, Price Target Withdrawn on Increased Competition, High Stre..
MT
09/24CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : Evergrande misses payment deadline, EV unit warns of..
RE
09/24NAKED BRAND : Says Merger Talks for 'Disruptive Opportunity' in Clean Technology Advancing..
MT
09/24KANSAS CITY FED PRESIDENT GEORGE : Believe Criteria for 'Substantial Further Progress' Has..
MT
09/24ASSURE : Approved for Listing on NASDAQ Capital Market Under New Symbol
MT
09/24India's Sensex breaches 60,000 level as pandemic fears fade
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELIEVE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 552 M 647 M 647 M
Net income 2021 -21,1 M -24,8 M -24,8 M
Net cash 2021 262 M 307 M 307 M
P/E ratio 2021 -76,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 718 M 2 012 M 2 013 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float 100%
Chart BELIEVE
Duration : Period :
Believe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,93 €
Average target price 21,38 €
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE0.00%2 012
HYBE CO., LTD.67.50%8 860
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.113.11%1 252
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION2.47%1 103
AVEX INC.32.52%616
LIVEXLIVE MEDIA, INC.0.30%258