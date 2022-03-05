Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Believe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tripoli tense amid standoff between Libya's two rival governments

03/05/2022 | 07:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - A long ceasefire has brought life back to Tripoli's Algeria Square, its roundabout replanted with grass and customers lingering into the night at the Aurora Cafe, but Libya's new crisis of two governments threatens to upend that peace.

Home to the city hall, post office and a mosque converted from the colonial-era Italian cathedral, Algeria Square plays a big role in the capital's civic life. But it is also near likely front lines in a battle many Libyans fear may soon erupt.

The standoff worsened this week as the parliament in the east swore in a new administration while the incumbent in Tripoli refused to cede power.

The increased number of security vehicles racing through the capital's streets are a sign of a crisis that could trigger fighting if no deal can be reached.

"My country is being destroyed daily, and we do not see elections, democracy, or a correct political process capable of ending this catastrophe that has become a nightmare," said Jamal Obaid, a state employee in a street by Algeria Square.

A scheduled election in December was stopped amid factional disputes over the rules. On Thursday the parliament in Tobruk, in eastern Libya, appointed a new government despite the present administration in Tripoli refusing to cede power.

The incumbent prime minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, installed a year ago in a U.N.-backed process, has denounced the parliament's appointment of Fathi Bashagha to replace him and says he will only quit after a rescheduled election.

However, both men appear to believe they can count on support among the myriad armed factions whose gunmen wield true control over the streets of Tripoli. An expected move by Bashagha to enter the capital may trigger fighting.

Tripoli residents fear a resumption of the warfare that ended in summer 2020 after a failed 14-month assault by eastern forces that rained shells onto the city streets.

TENSE

On the surface, life in the capital continues as usual with students going to classes, shops open and people sitting at their tables outside the cafes in Algeria Square and elsewhere.

The bursts of gunfire that occasionally punctuate the daily growl of traffic are still only those of wedding celebrations or armed men showing off to friends.

However, the armed factions are more noticeable than before, patrolling in larger convoys, setting down more checkpoints and surrounding government buildings.

During the 11 years of chaos that followed a 2011 NATO-backed uprising, most armed forces have been put on state payrolls and given semi-official titles, their forces wearing state uniforms with ministry insignias.

Bashagha, a former interior minister, says he is making arrangements to take office in Tripoli peacefully, implying he can secure the backing of enough armed factions for Dbeibah to quit without resistance.

But earlier this week, several powerful armed forces made a televised statement denouncing the parliament's installation of Bashagha.

"After the elections failed... neither party wanted to share power with the other and this is the cause of Libya's destruction," said Mohammed Abd al-Mawla, 38, a medical company employee.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Mike Harrison)

By Ahmed Elumami


© Reuters 2022
All news about BELIEVE
03/04Atreca Q4 Loss Widens; Releases Solid Tumor Trial Data -- Shares Plunge Friday Afternoo..
MT
03/04Petco Likely to See 'Solid' Fourth-Quarter Results, Fiscal 2022 Outlook, Wedbush Says
MT
03/04UK probes outsourcer Mitie over contracts for immigration removal centres
RE
03/04FTSE 100 Ends Friday Down as Russian Invasion of Ukraine Continues
DJ
03/04TRACKINSIGHT : Investors Fly towards Safety & Metals
TI
03/04Alumni Ventures Group agrees to pay $700,000 penalty for misleading fee statements -U...
RE
03/04Analysis-How the Biden White House is fighting Russian disinformation
RE
03/04NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA ON BOC QUANT : "Passive Aggressive"
MT
03/04Costco Wholesale Remains Top Pick Following Fiscal Q2 Earnings Beat, Oppenheimer Says
MT
03/04Best Buy's Fiscal Q4 Results Fell Short of Expectations, But 2024 Guidance 'Impresses',..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELIEVE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 565 M 617 M 617 M
Net income 2021 -25,4 M -27,7 M -27,7 M
Net cash 2021 226 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 -58,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 055 M 1 151 M 1 151 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float -
Chart BELIEVE
Duration : Period :
Believe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,00 €
Average target price 21,64 €
Spread / Average Target 96,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE-34.90%1 151
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-26.55%36 022
HYBE CO., LTD.-20.34%9 424
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.1.75%1 450
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-0.20%1 373
AVEX INC.-7.07%526