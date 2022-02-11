Log in
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
U.N. official urges Mexico to find alternatives to migrant detention or asylum

02/11/2022 | 09:37pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Migrants living in a makeshift camp outside a shelter, in Monterrey

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico must seek alternatives to detention and asylum for migrants, especially ahead of an anticipated increase in arrivals this year, the U.N. refugee agency's representative for the country said Friday.

Mexico registered a record 131,448 asylum applications last year, an 87% increase from 2019 with most of the applicants from Central America and Haiti, according to the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance. Authorities expect the number to rise again this year as more people look to flee economic crises brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Given the increase, Mexico should consider options that go beyond asylum, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' Mexico representative, Giovanni Lepri, said in an interview with Reuters. Though most migrants who arrive in Mexico intend to reach the United States border, many instead seek asylum in Mexico.

"We believe that we must be quite creative in various public policy initiatives and surely containment, detention, return and asylum are not enough," Lepri said. "We must seek additional solutions for a phenomenon that is not going to stop."

Those solutions could include alternative ways for asylum seekers to gain legal status and employment options for them, he added.

Migrants are now arriving in greater numbers from other countries, like Venezuela, Lepri said, a deviation from traditional migratory patterns originating from Central American countries.

Mexico in January formally announced new visa requirements for visitors from Venezuela as part of efforts to curb a sharp increase in unlawful immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Lepri warned that the Mexican authorities face major challenges as migrant flows increase, which is overwhelming humanitarian institutions. There is, however, still room to improve the situation, he said.

"Mexico is a country of almost 130 million people.... it is a country that has the capacity to contribute to the regional effort in a very important way," Lepri said.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Lizbeth Diaz


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 565 M 644 M 644 M
Net income 2021 -25,3 M -28,9 M -28,9 M
Net cash 2021 226 M 258 M 258 M
P/E ratio 2021 -76,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 392 M 1 588 M 1 588 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,52 €
Average target price 21,64 €
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE-14.06%1 613
HYBE CO., LTD.-27.79%8 829
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-11.73%1 310
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-15.58%1 211
AVEX INC.-6.24%525
GENIE MUSIC CORPORATION-10.99%248