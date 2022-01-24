Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Believe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. COVID peak may be over but not the pain as deaths rise

01/24/2022 | 02:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Even as COVID-19 cases drop and hospitalizations show signs of plateauing in hard-hit pockets of the United States, the still-rising death toll from the Omicron variant highlights the trail of loss that follows every virus surge.

Coronavirus deaths hit an 11-month high on Sunday, climbing 11% in the past week when compared to the prior week, according to a Reuters.

COVID-19 fatalities are a lagging indicator, meaning their numbers usually rise a few weeks after new cases and hospitalizations.

The Omicron death toll has now surpassed the height of deaths caused by the more severe Delta variant when the seven-day average peaked at 2,078 on Sept. 23 last year. An average of 2,200 people a day, mostly unvaccinated, are now dying due to Omicron.

That is still below the peak of 3,300 lives lost a day during the surge in January 2021 as vaccines were just being rolled out.

"It will be a while until we see (a) decrease in death as very sick people with COVID remain hospitalized for a long time," said Wafaa El-Sadr, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at Columbia University in New York City.

As Omicron surged in December and earlier this month, hospital systems from New Jersey to New Mexico buckled under the sheer number of patients brought in by the apparently less severe but highly infectious variant, prompting the federal government to send military medical aid to six states.

"More infectious variants tend to run through a population very rapidly," said El-Sadr in an email. "Even if such new variants cause less severe disease (particularly among those vaccinated and boosted), we will likely still see increase in hospitalizations and deaths due to vulnerability of unvaccinated and unboosted."

COVID-19 hospitalizations are still setting records in some states including Arkansas and North Carolina. Nationally they are now under 147,000, compared with a peak of 152,746 on Jan. 20, the Reuters tally shows.

Cases nationally are down by 12% in the last seven days compared with the prior seven, the analysis found, prompting some health officials to strike a cautiously optimist tone on the trajectory of the pandemic.

"It's certainly reached its peak in certain regions of the country," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official, said in an interview with MSNBC on Monday. "I believe that in the next few weeks we will see - as a country - that it is all turning around."

U.S. COVID-19 data often lag a few days behind the actual state of affairs and paints an imperfect picture.

Positive findings from the now ubiquitous at-home tests are not included in the official case count, while hospitalization counts often do not differentiate between patients who are receiving treatment for COVID-19 and others who test positive while in the hospital with other issues.

On Monday, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that it was dangerous to assume Omicron would herald the end of COVID-19's most acute phase, and exhorted nations to stay focused to beat the pandemic.

The Omicron wave scrambled the hopes of Americans for a gradual transition into a post-pandemic reality and re-ignited tensions around masking and vaccines in schools and workplaces, exposing once again the deep political fault lines cracked open by the health crisis.

On Sunday, large crowds rallied in Washington, D.C., in opposition of COVID-19 mandates, some holding signs that read "people call the shot, not the government."

Virginia's new Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin is facing a lawsuit from seven school boards seeking to stop his order that would make masks optional in school as of Monday.

A spokesperson for Youngkin, vowing to fight the lawsuit, said on Monday, "We are disappointed that these school boards are ignoring parent's rights."

(Reporting by Maria Caspani in New York and Lisa Shumaker in Chicago; additional reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington, Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Christine Kiernan in New York; editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Maria Caspani and Lisa Shumaker


© Reuters 2022
All news about BELIEVE
12:15pKohl's Shares Soar as Retailer Confirms Acquisition Offers From Potential Suitors
MT
11:04aInvestor Blackwells Urges Peloton to Remove CEO, Explore Sale Citing 'Grave Concerns' O..
MT
10:19aUniCredit unlikely to pursue deal for Russia's Otkritie, source says
RE
10:14aVitesco open to sale of ICE division - CEO
RE
09:25aRICH COUNTRIES HOARDING NURSES IS UN : Icn
RE
09:25aGoogle faces lawsuits over location-tracking practices from U.S. states
RE
09:19aESE Entertainment Forms new Business Division to Enter Metaverse
MT
05:26aGold nears two-month high as Russia-Ukraine tensions simmer
RE
05:15aEast Timor's Ramos-Horta to make new run for presidency
RE
03:49aUniCredit unlikely to pursue deal for Russia's Otkritie, source says
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELIEVE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 565 M 640 M 640 M
Net income 2021 -25,3 M -28,7 M -28,7 M
Net cash 2021 226 M 256 M 256 M
P/E ratio 2021 -83,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 363 M 1 542 M 1 545 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float -
Chart BELIEVE
Duration : Period :
Believe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 15,80 €
Average target price 21,64 €
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE-6.51%1 718
HYBE CO., LTD.-20.63%9 893
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-13.88%1 359
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-17.06%1 236
AVEX INC.-5.48%539
GENIE MUSIC CORPORATION-10.11%256