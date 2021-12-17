Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Believe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Postal Service, NAACP reach settlement on election mail

12/17/2021 | 03:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) logo is pictured on a mail box

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) and NAACP reached a settlement to resolve a 2020 lawsuit over election mail that the Justice Department said would ensure prioritizing delivering ballots in future elections.

USPS agreed for the 2022 mid-term congressional election to take the same extraordinary measures used to deliver ballots in the November 2020 election. The Postal Service also agreed for elections through 2028 to post guidance documents publicly reflecting its "good faith efforts to prioritize monitoring and timely delivery of Election Mail."

USPS general counsel Thomas Marshall said USPS "agreed to continue to prioritize monitoring and timely delivery of Election Mail for future elections. This will include outreach and coordination with election officials and election stakeholders, including the NAACP."

Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said, "The right to vote and ability to access the ballot is the cornerstone of our democracy. The department is pleased we could facilitate a resolution that reflects the commitment of all of the parties to appropriately handling and prioritizing election mail."

NAACP President Derrick Johnson said, "No one, including the USPS, should ever stand in the way of our constitutional rights. With the NAACP's ability to now monitor the performance of the USPS during national elections, we will ensure that the right to vote is protected for of all citizens, including those often suppressed."

The NAACP sued in the summer of 2020 to ensure timely delivery of mail-in ballots. Several courts ordered USPS to take extraordinary measures to ensure ballot deliveries, especially since a record number of Americans opted to vote by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic,

USPS reiterated that it "continues to believe that none of the Election Mail lawsuits were justified by the facts or supported by the applicable law."

USPS will provide weekly reports on service performance during the six weeks leading up to general elections.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
All news about BELIEVE
03:05pCanada PM Trudeau says Omicron spike 'scary,' Ottawa to lift Africa travel ban
RE
02:45pWALLER : Rate hikes likely warranted at March meeting, balance sheet drawdown should follo..
RE
02:42pCannabis firm Acreage gets $100 million credit facility from AFC Gamma, Viridescent Rea..
RE
01:39pFed Funds Rate Increase May Be Warranted 'Shortly' After Taper is Complete, Fed Governo..
MT
01:13pAnalysis-Fed's hawkish pivot includes historically bullish view of U.S. job market
RE
01:12pWinnebago Industries Fiscal First-Quarter Results Beat Expectations Amid Strong Consume..
MT
12:38pCanada Lifts Omicron Travel Ban, Reimposes Testing Requirements
DJ
11:30aOppenheimer Lowers Estimates for Adobe But Still Sees "Strong" Growth; Maintains Outper..
MT
11:18aMicron's Guidance After Fiscal Q1 Results May Disappoint But Fundamentals Upturn Near, ..
MT
10:03aSpecial Report-Amazon partnered with China propaganda arm to win Beijing's favor, docum..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELIEVE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 565 M 636 M 636 M
Net income 2021 -25,3 M -28,5 M -28,5 M
Net cash 2021 236 M 265 M 265 M
P/E ratio 2021 -86,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 025 M 2 283 M 2 280 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,17x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float 100%
Chart BELIEVE
Duration : Period :
Believe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,22 €
Average target price 22,18 €
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE0.00%1 758
HYBE CO., LTD.108.13%11 612
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.140.34%1 411
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION26.17%1 352
AVEX INC.43.27%649
HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC INC.-13.07%169