Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Believe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. urges North Korea to join direct talks after missile test

01/30/2022 | 05:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Residents hold US and North Korean flags while they wait for motorcade of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un en route to the Metropole Hotel for the second US- North Korea summit in Hanoi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday made a direct appeal to North Korea to join direct talks with no preconditions about its nuclear and missile programs, after Pyongyang sent a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile soaring into space.

"We believe it is completely appropriate and completely correct to start having some serious discussions," a senior Biden administration official told reporters.

The United States, under President Joe Biden, has repeatedly sought talks with North Korea but has been rebuffed each time. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held three summits with Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, but the talks did not realize Kim's demand for a removal of sanctions on Pyongyang.

The official said the latest North Korean test was part of an "increasingly destabilizing" pattern and in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and therefore international law.

The official spoke after North Korea conducted its largest missile test since 2017 on Sunday. The launch was seen as a step closer to North Korea resuming long-range testing.

The official said "of course we're concerned" that Pyongyang might resume long-range testing and end its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear testing.

"It requires a response," he said. "You will see us taking some steps that are designed to show our commitment to our allies ... and at the same time we reiterate our call for diplomacy. We stand ready and we are very serious about trying to have discussions that address concerns on both sides."

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Sandra Maler)

By David Brunnstrom and Steve Holland


© Reuters 2022
All news about BELIEVE
05:26pU.S. urges North Korea to join direct talks after missile test
RE
09:42aDeal on Russia sanctions bill possible this week - U.S. senators
RE
02:00aDozens sentenced to death over murders of U.N. experts in Congo
RE
01:57aTunisia to review foreign exchange law, economy minister says
RE
01/29Dozens sentenced to death over murders of U.N. experts in Congo
RE
01/28Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster wo..
RE
01/28Target's Reinvestment Will Drive 'Structural Step-Up' in Revenue Base, RBC Says
MT
01/28'Horrific' destruction, casualties if Russia invades Ukraine - U.S
RE
01/28U.S. drillers add oil & gas rigs for record 18th month -Baker Hughes
RE
01/28Mexico's deputy finance minister yorio says does not believe me…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELIEVE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 565 M 630 M 630 M
Net income 2021 -25,3 M -28,3 M -28,3 M
Net cash 2021 226 M 252 M 252 M
P/E ratio 2021 -77,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 404 M 1 567 M 1 565 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float -
Chart BELIEVE
Duration : Period :
Believe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,65 €
Average target price 21,64 €
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE-13.33%1 567
HYBE CO., LTD.-32.09%8 103
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-20.62%1 140
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-19.13%1 122
AVEX INC.-12.69%492
GENIE MUSIC CORPORATION-17.91%221