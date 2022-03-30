Log in
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
03/30 03:46:12 am EDT
13.87 EUR   -1.60%
Ukraine reports shelling outside Kyiv, fighting around Chernihiv

03/30/2022 | 03:46am EDT
A view from inside a house that the residents left, on the front line near Kyiv

(Reuters) - Ukrainian officials reported shelling around the capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv on Wednesday, despite a promise by Moscow to scale down military operations there.

Kyiv's deputy mayor, Mykola Povoroznyk, told national television the capital itself had not been shelled overnight.

"The night passed relatively calmly, to the sounds of sirens and the sound of gunfire from battles around the city, but there was no shelling in the city itself" he said.

The Chernihiv region's governor, Viacheslav Chaus, said he saw no let-up in Russian attacks.

"Do we believe in it (the promise to reduce military activities)? Of course not," Chaus wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"The 'decreased activity' in the Chernihiv region was demonstrated by the enemy carrying out strikes on (the city of) Nizhyn, including air strikes, and all night long they hit (the city of) Chernihiv."

The governor of the Khmelnitskyi region in western Ukraine said Russian forces had hit industrial facilities in the region in three strikes overnight.

Governor Serhiy Hamaliy gave no details of the targets or the damage, but said fires had been "localised" and checks were being made to determine whether there were any casualties.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 565 M 627 M 627 M
Net income 2021 -25,4 M -28,1 M -28,1 M
Net cash 2021 226 M 251 M 251 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 352 M 1 500 M 1 500 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float 100%
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,10 €
Average target price 19,21 €
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE-16.56%1 500
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-4.36%47 705
HYBE CO., LTD.-14.33%10 210
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION13.41%1 572
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.2.43%1 470
AVEX INC.-0.14%528