Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Believe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE

(BLV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

White House adviser says U.S. to keep sharing intelligence on Russia's Ukraine actions

02/13/2022 | 09:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that a Russian invasion could begin any day and the United States will continue to share intelligence with the world to deny Moscow the ability to stage a surprise "false flag" operation to launch an attack.

Sullivan, speaking on CNN's "State of the Union" program, declined to say whether U.S. intelligence agencies believe that Russia is considering an attack on Wednesday, as some reports suggest.

"We cannot perfectly predict the day, but we have now been saying for some time that we are in the window, and an invasion could begin -- a major military action could begin -- by Russia in Ukraine any day now. That includes this coming week before the end of the Olympics," Sullivan said. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BELIEVE
09:12aWhite House adviser says U.S. to keep sharing intelligence on Russia's Ukraine actions
RE
02/11U.N. official urges Mexico to find alternatives to migrant detention or asylum
RE
02/11Wall Street drops, oil prices jump on Ukraine conflict worries
RE
02/11MongoDB's Business Model, Product Improvements Driving 'Strong' Growth Trends, Tigress ..
MT
02/11Pfizer, BioNTech Delay FDA Application to Expand COVID-19 Vaccine to Kids Under Five Ye..
MT
02/11TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as Ukraine concerns flare
RE
02/11Pfizer, BioNTech Extend COVID-19 Vaccine Application for Kids Under Five; FDA Delays Me..
MT
02/11Russia now has enough forces for Ukraine invasion, says White House
RE
02/11Daily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Feb. 11
MT
02/11Wall Street drops, European shares see first weekly gain of 2022
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELIEVE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 565 M 644 M 644 M
Net income 2021 -25,3 M -28,9 M -28,9 M
Net cash 2021 226 M 258 M 258 M
P/E ratio 2021 -76,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 392 M 1 588 M 1 588 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float 100%
Chart BELIEVE
Duration : Period :
Believe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,52 €
Average target price 21,64 €
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE-14.06%1 588
HYBE CO., LTD.-27.79%8 725
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-11.73%1 284
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-15.58%1 186
AVEX INC.-6.24%525
GENIE MUSIC CORPORATION-10.99%243