White House adviser says U.S. to keep sharing intelligence on Russia's Ukraine actions

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - White House National Security
Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that a Russian invasion
could begin any day and the United States will continue to share
intelligence with the world to deny Moscow the ability to stage
a surprise "false flag" operation to launch an attack.
Sullivan, speaking on CNN's "State of the Union" program,
declined to say whether U.S. intelligence agencies believe that
Russia is considering an attack on Wednesday, as some reports
suggest.
"We cannot perfectly predict the day, but we have now been
saying for some time that we are in the window, and an invasion
could begin -- a major military action could begin -- by Russia
in Ukraine any day now. That includes this coming week before
the end of the Olympics," Sullivan said.
