    BLV   FR0014003FE9

BELIEVE SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME

(BLV)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/22 11:35:26 am
11.59 EUR   +4.30%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy seizes Russian billionaire Melnichenko's Sailing Yacht A

03/12/2022 | 07:34am EST
Finance Police seizes superyacht from Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko

BERGAMO, Italy, March 12 (Reuters) - Italian police have seized a superyacht owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, the prime minister's office said on Saturday, a few days after the businessman was placed on an EU sanctions list following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The 143-meter (470-foot) Sailing Yacht A, which has a price tag of 530 million euros ($578 million), has been sequestered at the northern port of Trieste, the government said.

Designed by Philippe Starck and built by Nobiskrug in Germany, the vessel is the world's biggest sailing yacht, the government said.

Melnichenko owned major fertilizer producer EuroChem Group and coal company SUEK. The companies said in statements on Thursday that he had resigned as a member of the board in both companies and withdrawn as their beneficiary, effective Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Melnichenko, Alex Andreev, said the businessman had "no relation to the tragic events in Ukraine. He has no political affiliations." "There is no justification whatsoever for placing him on the EU sanctions list," Andreev said. "We will be disputing these baseless and unjustified sanctions, and believe that the rule of law and common sense will prevail.

Since last week Italian police have seized villas and yachts worth more than 700 million euros ($763.63 million) from high-profile Russians who have been placed on the EU sanctions list, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said on Saturday.

"So far we have hit what was visible, now we have to hit the rest such as shareholdings. We are doing a great job to bring out what is shielded by trusts and front names," Giuseppe Zafarana, head of the Italian tax police, told journalists in Bergamo on Saturday.

The police operations were part of a coordinated drive by Western states to penalize wealthy Russians they say are linked to President Vladimir Putin.

Separately, a superyacht reported to be owned by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich arrived in Montenegro's territorial waters on Saturday morning, according to a Reuters photographer.

The Solaris is one of a string of yachts owned by Chelsea Football Club owner Abramovich, according to reports in luxury goods publications SuperYachtFan, SuperYacht Times and Forbes.

The 140-meter (460-foot) vessel is moored off the luxury resort Porto Montenegro in the town of Tivat. The boat left Barcelona on Tuesday.

Britain imposed sanctions on Abramovich on Thursday, freezing his assets and citing what it called his close relationship with Putin. Abramovich has denied having such ties.

($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Reporting by Emilio Parodi in Bergamo and Stevo Vasiljevic in Tivat Writing by Giselda Vagnoni Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BELIEVE SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME
Financials
Sales 2021 565 M 618 M 618 M
Net income 2021 -25,4 M -27,8 M -27,8 M
Net cash 2021 226 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 -61,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 111 M 1 217 M 1 217 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float -
Chart BELIEVE SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME
Duration : Period :
Believe Société anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIEVE SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,59 €
Average target price 21,64 €
Spread / Average Target 86,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Ladegaillerie Chairman & Managing Director
Laurent Taupin Chief Technical Officer
John Doran Director
Kathleen O'Riordan Director
Arnaud Chiaramonti Head-International Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELIEVE SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME-31.40%1 217
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-17.70%40 490
HYBE CO., LTD.-18.62%9 499
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.7.68%1 514
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION5.13%1 427
AVEX INC.-5.34%525