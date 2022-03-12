Italy seizes Russian billionaire Melnichenko's Sailing Yacht A

BERGAMO, Italy, March 12 (Reuters) - Italian police have
seized a superyacht owned by Russian billionaire Andrey
Igorevich Melnichenko, the prime minister's office said on
Saturday, a few days after the businessman was placed on an EU
sanctions list following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The 143-meter (470-foot) Sailing Yacht A, which has a price
tag of 530 million euros ($578 million), has been sequestered at
the northern port of Trieste, the government said.
Designed by Philippe Starck and built by Nobiskrug in
Germany, the vessel is the world's biggest sailing yacht, the
government said.
Melnichenko owned major fertilizer producer EuroChem Group
and coal company SUEK. The companies said in statements on
Thursday that he had resigned as a member of the board in both
companies and withdrawn as their beneficiary, effective
Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Melnichenko, Alex Andreev, said the
businessman had "no relation to the tragic events in Ukraine. He
has no political affiliations."
"There is no justification whatsoever for placing him on the
EU sanctions list," Andreev said. "We will be disputing these
baseless and unjustified sanctions, and believe that the rule of
law and common sense will prevail.
Since last week Italian police have seized villas and yachts
worth more than 700 million euros ($763.63 million) from
high-profile Russians who have been placed on the EU sanctions
list, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said on Saturday.
"So far we have hit what was visible, now we have to hit the
rest such as shareholdings. We are doing a great job to bring
out what is shielded by trusts and front names," Giuseppe
Zafarana, head of the Italian tax police, told journalists in
Bergamo on Saturday.
The police operations were part of a coordinated drive by
Western states to penalize wealthy Russians they say are linked
to President Vladimir Putin.
Separately, a superyacht reported to be owned by Russian
businessman Roman Abramovich arrived in Montenegro's territorial
waters on Saturday morning, according to a Reuters photographer.
The Solaris is one of a string of yachts owned by Chelsea
Football Club owner Abramovich, according to reports in luxury
goods publications SuperYachtFan, SuperYacht Times and Forbes.
The 140-meter (460-foot) vessel is moored off the luxury
resort Porto Montenegro in the town of Tivat. The boat left
Barcelona on Tuesday.
Britain imposed sanctions on Abramovich on Thursday,
freezing his assets and citing what it called his close
relationship with Putin. Abramovich has denied having such ties.
($1 = 0.9167 euros)
