Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  BELIMO Holding AG    BEAN   CH0001503199

BELIMO HOLDING AG

(BEAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BELIMO : Dr. Elena Cortona to become the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Member of the Executive Committee of the Belimo Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 01:15am EDT

Hinwil, October 12, 2020, 07:00 a.m. - The Board of Directors of BELIMO Holding AG has appointed Dr. Elena Cortona as the new CTO, Head of Group Division Innovation and Member of the Group Executive Committee. Elena Cortona takes over from Louis Scheidegger, Head of Group Division Production, who is leading the Group Division Innovation ad interim.

Elena Cortona has been working for the Schindler group, a global leader in elevators and escalators, in various positions since 2001. Currently, she is Senior Vice President, Head of Digital Transformation in the CTO Division, in Ebikon, Switzerland.

> Read the complete Press Release by using the below link.

Disclaimer

Belimo Holding AG published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 05:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BELIMO HOLDING AG
01:15aBELIMO : Dr. Elena Cortona to become the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and ..
PU
01:05aBELIMO HOLDING AG : Dr. Elena Cortona to become the new Chief Technology Officer..
EQ
08/03BELIMO HOLDING AG : Delivering Strong Performance Thanks to High Product Availab..
EQ
04/01BELIMO HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/31BELIMO HOLDING AG : Annual General Meeting Approves All Motions
EQ
03/09BELIMO HOLDING AG : Profitable Growth with Impact
EQ
03/05BELIMO HOLDING AG : Change in the Group Executive Committee of the Belimo Group
EQ
03/04BELIMO HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
02/20BELIMO HOLDING AG : Belimo to Nominate Stefan Ranstrand for Election to the Boar..
EQ
01/23BELIMO HOLDING AG : Belimo Delivers Excellent Sales Performance in 2019
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 674 M 740 M 740 M
Net income 2020 85,9 M 94,4 M 94,4 M
Net cash 2020 154 M 169 M 169 M
P/E ratio 2020 52,1x
Yield 2020 1,67%
Capitalization 4 520 M 4 962 M 4 964 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,48x
EV / Sales 2021 6,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 830
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart BELIMO HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
BELIMO Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIMO HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6 333,33 CHF
Last Close Price 7 350,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 8,84%
Spread / Average Target -13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars van der Haegen Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Burkhalter Chairman
Markus Peter Schurch Chief Financial Officer
Martin Zwyssig Deputy Chairman
Adrian Altenburger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELIMO HOLDING AG0.82%4 962
ATLAS COPCO AB14.32%56 601
FANUC CORPORATION0.54%37 118
SMC CORPORATION15.49%36 574
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.6.59%28 209
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION5.97%28 092
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group