BELIMO : Dr. Elena Cortona to become the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Member of the Executive Committee of the Belimo Group

Hinwil, October 12, 2020, 07:00 a.m. - The Board of Directors of BELIMO Holding AG has appointed Dr. Elena Cortona as the new CTO, Head of Group Division Innovation and Member of the Group Executive Committee. Elena Cortona takes over from Louis Scheidegger, Head of Group Division Production, who is leading the Group Division Innovation ad interim.

Elena Cortona has been working for the Schindler group, a global leader in elevators and escalators, in various positions since 2001. Currently, she is Senior Vice President, Head of Digital Transformation in the CTO Division, in Ebikon, Switzerland.

