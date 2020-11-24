Log in
BELIMO Holding AG    BEAN   CH0001503199

BELIMO HOLDING AG

(BEAN)
Press Release: Facilio and Belimo Join Forces to Advance IoT-driven Connected Building Environments

11/24/2020 | 01:27am EST
The joint solution unlocks real-time building operational data, improves asset life cycles, and drives new levels of efficiency.

Facilio, a leading AI-driven property operations & maintenance (O&M) platform, and Belimo, a global market leader in HVAC field devices, announced a strategic collaboration to enhance the buildings industry by delivering connected and sustainable environments.

Addressing the growing need for efficient building operations, Facilio and Belimo will help real estate owners, operators, and service providers turn IoT data into operational insights and workflows to optimize building performance and comfort in real-time.

Disclaimer

Belimo Holding AG published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 06:26:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
