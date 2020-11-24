Press Release: Facilio and Belimo Join Forces to Advance IoT-driven Connected Building Environments

The joint solution unlocks real-time building operational data, improves asset life cycles, and drives new levels of efficiency.

Facilio, a leading AI-driven property operations & maintenance (O&M) platform, and Belimo, a global market leader in HVAC field devices, announced a strategic collaboration to enhance the buildings industry by delivering connected and sustainable environments.

Addressing the growing need for efficient building operations, Facilio and Belimo will help real estate owners, operators, and service providers turn IoT data into operational insights and workflows to optimize building performance and comfort in real-time.