Belite Bio Announces TFDA Submission for Tinlarebant Phase 2 Extension Clinical Trial for Stargardt Disease in Taiwan

August 22, 2023

Tinlarebant (a/k/a LBS-008) is Belite Bio's orally administered tablet intended to slow disease progression in patients affected with Stargardt Disease (STGD1) and Geographic Atrophy (GA) in advanced Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD)

A 2-year Phase 2 trial and a 2-year global Phase 3 trial in adolescent STGD1 patients (the "DRAGON" study) are ongoing A continued trend of slowing expansion of autofluorescence was observed and the growth rate of incident atrophic retinal lesions was reduced with Tinlarebant in the ongoing Phase 2 STGD1 trial compared to a natural history study of the disease ("ProgStar")

Completed enrollment in DRAGON trial with 100 subjects enrolled across 11 countries worldwide

Final 2-year data of Phase 2 trial in STGD1 expected in Q4 2023 and interim Phase 3 safety and efficacy data from pivotal DRAGON trial expected in mid-2024

Tinlarebant has been granted Fast Track Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation in the U.S., and Orphan Drug Designation in both the U.S. and Europe for STGD1

SAN DIEGO, August 22, 2023- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) ("Belite" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases which have significant unmet medical needs, today announces the submission of an application to the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration to initiate a Phase 2 extension clinical trial of Tinlarebant for patients with STGD1 in Taiwan.

The Phase 2 extension trial is an open-label,single-arm,2-year extension study to evaluate safety and tolerability of Tinlarebant in patients with STGD1. The extension trial will be conducted in Australia and Taiwan for the 12 patients who were enrolled and completed the Phase 1b/2 STGD1 trial.

About Tinlarebant (a/k/a LBS-008)

Tinlarebant is a novel oral therapy which is intended to reduce the accumulation of toxins in the eye that cause STGD1 and contribute to GA, or advanced Dry AMD. These toxins are by-products of the visual cycle, which is dependent on the supply of vitamin A (retinol) to the eye. Tinlarebant works by reducing and maintaining levels of serum retinol binding protein 4 (RBP4), the sole carrier protein for retinol transport from the liver to the eye. By modulating the amount of retinol entering the eye, Tinlarebant reduces the formation of these toxins.

Stargardt Disease (STGD1)

STGD1 is the most common inherited retinal dystrophy (causing blurring or loss of central vision) in both adults and children. The disease is caused by mutations in a retina-specific gene (ABCA4) which results in massive accumulation of toxic vitamin A byproducts (known as "bisretinoids") in the retina leading to retinal cell death and progressive loss of central vision. The fluorescent properties of bisretinoids and the development of retinal imaging systems have helped ophthalmologists identify and monitor disease progression. Currently, there are no FDA approved treatments for STGD1.

Importantly, STGD1 and GA, or advanced Dry AMD, share a similar pathophysiology which is characterized by the excessive accumulation of cytotoxic bisretinoids, retinal cell death, and loss of vision. Vision loss occurs slowly, despite peripheral expansion of "dead retina", until the disease reaches the center of the eye (the macula). Therefore, Belite Bio intends to evaluate safety and efficacy of Tinlarebant in GA patients in its Phase 3 study (PHOENIX).

About Belite Bio

