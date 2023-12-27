Belite Bio Receives Approval to Initiate Tinlarebant Phase 3 Clinical Trial for GA in China

December 27, 2023

Tinlarebant (a/k/a LBS-008) is Belite Bio's orally administered tablet intended to slow disease progression in patients affected with Stargardt Disease (STGD1) and Geographic Atrophy (GA) in advanced Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD)

A 2-year global Phase 3 trial in adolescent STGD1 (the "DRAGON" study) and a 2-year global Phase 3 trial in GA (the "PHOENIX" study) are ongoing

In a 2-year Phase 2 STGD1 trial, Tinlarebant was safe and well-tolerated in all subjects, and a comparison of the DDAF lesion growth between Tinlarebant-treated subjects and the natural history ProgStar participants possessing similar

baseline characteristics (aged ≤18 years) showed a sustained lower DDAF lesion growth in Tinlarebant-treated subjects

(p<0.001)

SAN DIEGO, Dec 27, 2023 - Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases which have significant unmet medical needs, today announces the approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to initiate the Phase 3 clinical trial of Tinlarebant for Geographic Atrophy, or the PHOENIX study, in China.

(For more information, visit clinicaltrials.gov athttps://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05949593?term=Tinlarebant&draw=2&rank=3)

About PHOENIX Study

The PHOENIX study is a phase 3, multicenter, double-masked,placebo-controlled, randomized, fixed-dose clinical study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tinlarebant in patients with GA associated with Dry AMD. To date, the Company has commenced the PHOENIX study in the U.S., Taiwan, Australia, UK, and Switzerland. Approximately 430 subjects are targeted for enrollment in this study with a 2:1 randomization (tinlarebant:placebo).

About Tinlarebant (a/k/a LBS-008)

Tinlarebant is a novel oral therapy that is intended to reduce the accumulation of vitamin A-based toxins (known as bisretinoids) that cause retinal disease in STGD1 and also contribute to disease progression in GA, or advanced Dry AMD. Bisretinoids are by-products of the visual cycle, which is dependent on the supply of vitamin A (retinol) to the eye. Tinlarebant works by reducing and maintaining levels of serum retinol binding protein 4 (RBP4), the sole carrier protein for retinol transport from the liver to the eye. By modulating the amount of retinol entering the eye, Tinlarebant reduces the formation of bisretinoids. Tinlarebant has been granted Fast Track Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease designation in the U.S., and Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of STGD1.

Stargardt Disease (STGD1)

STGD1 is the most common inherited retinal dystrophy (causing blurring or loss of central vision) in both adults and children. The disease is caused by mutations in a retina-specific gene (ABCA4), which results in progressive accumulation of bisretinoids leading to retinal cell death and progressive loss of central vision. The fluorescent properties of bisretinoids and the development of retinal imaging systems have helped ophthalmologists identify and monitor disease progression. Currently, there are no FDA approved treatments for STGD1.

Importantly, STGD1 and GA, or advanced Dry AMD, share a similar pathophysiology, which is characterized by the excessive accumulation of bisretinoids, retinal cell death, and progressive loss of vision. Vision loss occurs slowly, despite peripheral expansion of "dead retina," until the disease reaches the center of the eye (the macula). Therefore, Belite Bio intends to evaluate safety and efficacy of Tinlarebant in GA patients in a 2-year Phase 3 study (PHOENIX).

GA in advanced Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD)

Dry AMD is a leading cause of vision loss in older adults. Geographic Atrophy, or GA, is the advanced stage of AMD. Currently, there are no FDA approved orally administered treatments for GA and no FDA approved therapies for the other stages of Dry AMD other than GA. There are an estimated 20 million AMD patients in the U.S. and over 196 million patients worldwide with an estimated global direct healthcare cost of US$255 billion.

About Belite Bio