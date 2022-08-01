Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Belite Bio, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLTE   US07782B1044

BELITE BIO, INC

(BLTE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
33.61 USD   +0.03%
04:11pBelite Bio to Host Conference Call on August 11, 2022 to Discuss First Half 2022 Financial Results
GL
04:10pBelite Bio to Host Conference Call on August 11, 2022 to Discuss First Half 2022 Financial Results
AQ
06:44aHC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Belite Bio With Buy Rating, $58 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Belite Bio to Host Conference Call on August 11, 2022 to Discuss First Half 2022 Financial Results

08/01/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE), a San Diego based clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company targeting untreatable eye diseases, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the first half, ended June 30, 2022, and provide a corporate progress update. The financial results will be issued in a press release on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Belite Bio, Inc First Half 2022 Financial Result Conference Call Information:

Date:Thursday, August 11, 2022
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast Link:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/duiw3n7s
Phone Registration Link:https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1ef44339069942b696cb9a1a54d14d41

Webcast Link Instructions
You can join a live webcast of the conference by visiting the “Webcast” link above or the “Presentations & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events. A reply will be available approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.

Phone Registration Instructions
To participate in the live call, please register using the “Phone Registration” link above. Once registered, you will receive dial-in numbers and unique PIN numbers via email. At the time of the call, you will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering the unique PIN, will be routed into the call.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a San Diego based clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company targeting untreatable eye diseases, such as atrophic age-related macular degeneration (commonly known as dry AMD) and Stargardt disease, and metabolic diseases. For more information, follow us the Company on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are "forward-looking statements" including, among other things, statements about Belite’s beliefs and expectations. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in Belite’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:
Jennifer Wu /ir@belitebio.com
Tim McCarthy /tim@lifesciadvisors.com


All news about BELITE BIO, INC
04:11pBelite Bio to Host Conference Call on August 11, 2022 to Discuss First Half 2022 Financ..
GL
04:10pBelite Bio to Host Conference Call on August 11, 2022 to Discuss First Half 2022 Financ..
AQ
06:44aHC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Belite Bio With Buy Rating, $58 Price Target
MT
07/27BELITE BIO : Company Presentation
PU
07/20Belite Bio Seeks FDA Nod For Late-Stage Stargardt Disease Trial; Shares Fall Wednesday
MT
07/20Belite Bio Shares Drop 12% After IND Submitted for LBS-008 Vision Treatment
DJ
07/19BELITE BIO : Submits Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to FDA for Approval to Pro..
PU
07/19Belite Bio Submits Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to FDA for Approval to Pr..
GL
07/19Belite Bio Submits Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to FDA for Approval to Pr..
GL
07/19Belite Bio, Inc Submits Investigational New Drug Application to FDA for Approval to Pro..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELITE BIO, INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -25,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 29,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -29,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 836 M 836 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart BELITE BIO, INC
Duration : Period :
Belite Bio, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELITE BIO, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 33,60 $
Average target price 57,00 $
Spread / Average Target 69,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yue Hsin Lin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hao Yuan Chuang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nathan L. Mata Chief Scientific Officer
John Michael Longo Independent Director
Yi Ta Lue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELITE BIO, INC0.00%836
MODERNA, INC.-35.39%65 268
LONZA GROUP AG-24.34%44 937
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-14.84%44 812
SEAGEN INC.16.42%33 130
CELLTRION, INC.-5.30%20 043