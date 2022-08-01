Belite Bio to Host Conference Call on August 11, 2022 to Discuss First Half 2022 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE), a San Diego based clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company targeting untreatable eye diseases, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the first half, ended June 30, 2022, and provide a corporate progress update. The financial results will be issued in a press release on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Belite Bio, Inc First Half 2022 Financial Result Conference Call Information:

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/duiw3n7s Phone Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1ef44339069942b696cb9a1a54d14d41

Webcast Link Instructions

You can join a live webcast of the conference by visiting the “Webcast” link above or the “Presentations & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events. A reply will be available approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.

Phone Registration Instructions

To participate in the live call, please register using the “Phone Registration” link above. Once registered, you will receive dial-in numbers and unique PIN numbers via email. At the time of the call, you will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering the unique PIN, will be routed into the call.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a San Diego based clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company targeting untreatable eye diseases, such as atrophic age-related macular degeneration (commonly known as dry AMD) and Stargardt disease, and metabolic diseases. For more information, follow us the Company on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Wu /ir@belitebio.com

Tim McCarthy /tim@lifesciadvisors.com