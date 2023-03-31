Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Belite Bio, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLTE   US07782B1044

BELITE BIO, INC

(BLTE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:43:19 2023-03-31 am EDT
29.99 USD   +1.66%
12:58pBelite Bio to Host Webcast on April 3, 2023 to Discuss 2022 Full Year Financial Results
GL
12:58pBelite Bio to Host Webcast on April 3, 2023 to Discuss 2022 Full Year Financial Results
GL
03/09Belite Bio : announces submission of Clinical Trial Application for Phase 3 Stargardt Disease study of Tinlarebant (LBS-008) in South Korea
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Belite Bio to Host Webcast on April 3, 2023 to Discuss 2022 Full Year Financial Results

03/31/2023 | 12:58pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE), a San Diego based clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company targeting eye diseases with significant unmet medical needs, will host a live webcast on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022, and provide a general business update. The financial results will be issued in a press release on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Webcast Information:

Date:Monday, April 3, 2023
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 a.m. Pacific time)
Webcast Link:https://lifescievents.com/event/belite-bio-event/

Webcast Link Instructions
You can join the live webcast by visiting the link above or the “Presentations & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the event for 90 days.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a San Diego based clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company targeting eye diseases with significant unmet medical needs, such as advanced age-related macular degeneration (commonly known as Geographic Atrophy or advanced Dry AMD) and Stargardt disease, and metabolic diseases. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:
Jennifer Wu /ir@belitebio.com
Tim McCarthy /tim@lifesciadvisors.com


Analyst Recommendations on BELITE BIO, INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -13,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -45,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 734 M 734 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 27,6%
Chart BELITE BIO, INC
Duration : Period :
Belite Bio, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELITE BIO, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 29,50 $
Average target price 57,50 $
Spread / Average Target 94,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yue Hsin Lin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hao Yuan Chuang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nathan L. Mata Chief Scientific Officer
John Michael Longo Independent Director
Yi Ta Lue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELITE BIO, INC-2.14%734
