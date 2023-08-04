SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) (“Belite” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases which have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it will host a live webcast on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, and provide a general business update.



Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Webcast Link: https://lifescievents.com/event/belitebio/

You can join the live webcast by visiting the link above or the “Presentations & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the event for 90 days.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt disease and Geographic Atrophy in advanced Age-Related Macular Degeneration, in addition to specific metabolic diseases. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Jennifer Wu /ir@belitebio.com

Tim McCarthy /tim@lifesciadvisors.com