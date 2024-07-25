BOCA RATON, Fla., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC Disclosure & News Service) -- Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLLB) today reports they have successfully licensed their Artificial Intelligence modeling and simulation VLE software valued at over $25 million dollars. The deal is structured as a private label deal with an annual reoccurring licensing fee of $25,000 dollars and a revenue sharing component that will allow for growth.

Our software has many applications in various industries. However, its impact will be most significant in helping the oil and gas and chemical industries reach Net-zero.

(Reuters) reports global oil and gas industry's profits in 2022 jumped to some $4 trillion from an average of $1.5 trillion in recent years, according to the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol.

Statista Research Department, reports The chemical industry is one of the largest and most important industries worldwide. The United States is one of the largest national producers of chemical products globally. Including the pharmaceutical sector, its chemical shipments value was almost 770 billion U.S. dollars in 2021. The value added by U.S. chemistry in that same year amounted to over 438 billion U.S. dollars.

BLLB announces the resignation of Lori Hart former COO thanking Her for Her diligence during this transitional period and welcomes its new CFO Tobias Felder who has over 35 yrs of experience in corporate finance, accounting, operations and compliance.

