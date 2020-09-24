From the Offices of Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc.- Announcement to Shareholders

Naples, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2020) - Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. (OTC: PINK BLLB) announces today that Ms. Kim Halvorson is the appointed CEO and President.

Mr. Jaberian, Mr. Hughes and Mr. Simmons have resigned. The share structure remains as is indicated on OTC Markets website. No new shares have been issued. The Company also announces, Mr. Richard Tang, as Secretary and will act as the Company's filing agent to ensure the Company remains in good standing.

The Company is looking at all opportunities currently. One opportunity may be a merger with an existing company. Another viable strategy would be an acquisition and/or subsidiarization. The Company's new management is committed to adding value to the common shareholder's equity.

The Company recognizes there are profile typos on OTC Markets. The legal counsel and accounting team shown thereon are outdated and will be updated. The Company has applied for OTCIQ ACCESS to update and upload profile and filings.

The Transfer Agent is Transfer Online. The float and verified numbers will be streamed to OTC Markets profile page as soon as practicable.

The Company aims to have a prosperous 2020 and 2021.

For more information, press only:

PR CONTACT: Kim Halvorson, CEO

5660 Strand Court: Unit #107

Naples, FL 34110

Email: info@bellbuckleholdings.com

Website: www.bellbuckleholdings.com

