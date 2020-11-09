Log in
BELL COPPER CORPORATION

BELL COPPER CORPORATION

(BCU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bell Copper Commences Core Drilling at the Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project

11/09/2020 | 07:50am EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2020) -  Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV: BCU) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") reports that core drilling has commenced on the 100% owned Big Sandy porphyry copper project, a large, truncated porphyry copper-molybdenum prospect located in northwestern Arizona, approximately 30 kilometers from the Company's Perseverance Project.

As part of this drill program, the Company has completed drilling a water well to supply water for the initial core drilling at Big Sandy. This well has the capacity to support multiple drill rigs, when required.

Initial field investigations (see August 18, 2020 News Release) by the Company at Big Sandy discovered exotic mineralization comprising copper, manganese, iron, and arsenic present in young valley-filling sediments as well as fanglomerate clasts carrying +1% copper as chrysocolla and chalcocite (supergene copper minerals) found across a distance of 1250 meters on the Company's claims.

Subsequently the Company completed a Spartan MT survey (see October 6, 2020 News Release) at Big Sandy which identified a large conductive anomaly measuring 2400 meters by 2100 meters and extending at least 1500 meters vertically.

The Company believes that the unusual copper occurrences along with the large conductor identified in the recent MT survey are potentially linked to a shallowly covered porphyry copper deposit at Big Sandy.

Correction to News Release

The Company announces a correction to a misstatement in its news release of October 6, 2020, disclosing the size of the Big Sandy mineral rights controlled by the Company. The Company erroneously stated that the Company controls 5880 hectares when in fact it controls 5733 acres.

Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project

Bell Copper began exploring the Big Sandy area in 2009, after geologic success in discovering what was believed to be the faulted top of the Wheeler Wash porphyry copper-molybdenum system, 30 kilometers to the north at the Company's Perseverance project. Extrapolation southward along the controlling Hualapai Fault suggested that the known Laramide-age Diamond Joe porphyry copper system would also have a faulted-off top, lying east of Diamond Joe out in the Big Sandy Valley.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in Arizona. Bell Copper is exploring its 100% owned Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project and the Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project which is under a Joint Venture - Earn In.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Marsh, PhD, PEng., the Company's CEO and President. No mineral resource has yet been identified on the Big Sandy Project. There is no certainty that the present exploration effort will result in the identification of a mineral resource or that any mineral resource that might be discovered will prove to be economically recoverable.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Bell Copper Corporation

"Timothy Marsh"

Timothy Marsh, President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact the Company
Tel: 1 800 418 8250
Email: info@bellcopper.net

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which Bell Copper operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67767


© Newsfilecorp 2020
