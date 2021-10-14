Log in
    BCU   CA0778862080

BELL COPPER CORPORATION

(BCU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bell Copper : Reports New U.S. Listing on OTCQB Venture Marketplace Under Symbol BCUFF

10/14/2021 | 08:22am EDT
October 14, 2021


News Release

Bell Copper Corporation - (TSXV: BCU) (OTCQB: BCUFF)


Bell Copper Reports New U.S. Listing on OTCQB Venture Marketplace Under Symbol BCUFF

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Bell Copper Corporation (TSX-V: BCU) (OTCQB: BCUFF) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report the Company has been approved to trade its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Marketplace (the "OTCQB Venture") under the symbol "BCUFF". Bell Copper will commence trading on the OTCQB on October 14 2021. Investors can find quotes for the Company's common stock on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQB Venture is a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group headquartered in New York. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its symbol "BCU".

"We're excited to be up-listed to the OTCQB, which is an important milestone for Bell Copper. With the ongoing exploration developments at our Big Sandy and Perseverance porphyry copper projects in Arizona, the OTCBQ listing affords us greater visibility within the U.S. investment community, which should enhance our liquidity and increase our access to institutional and retail investors In the U.S." - Bell Copper President and CEO, Dr. Tim Marsh

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in Arizona. Bell Copper is exploring its 100% owned Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project and the Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project which is under a Joint Venture - Earn In.


On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Bell Copper Corporation

"Timothy Marsh"

Timothy Marsh, President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact the Company

Tel: 1 800 418 8250

Email: info@bellcopper.net


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Disclaimer

Bell Copper Corporation published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 12:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,52 M -1,23 M -1,23 M
Net cash 2020 0,32 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
P/E ratio 2020 -18,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,0 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart BELL COPPER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bell Copper Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy E. Marsh President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Annie Storey Chief Financial Officer & Non-Independent Director
Werner Glen Zinn Independent Director
Jonathan Godbe Independent Director
Mario Stifano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELL COPPER CORPORATION-63.24%10
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-0.59%19 258
VEDANTA LIMITED97.92%15 712
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.14.22%14 969
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED15.27%10 346
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.-11.17%8 216