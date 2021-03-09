March 5, 2021

News Release

Bell Copper Corporation - TSX.V Symbol: BCU

Bell Copper Completes $725,000 Non Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Bell Copper Corporation (TSX-V: BCU) ('Bell Copper' or the 'Company') announces that it has finalised completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 4,264,706 units to raise gross proceeds of CDN $ 725,000.00 (the 'Financing'). The private placement consists of 4,264,706 units at a price of $0.17 per unit (the 'Units'). Each Unit shall consist of one common share and one-half of share purchase warrant (a 'Warrant'). Each full warrant will be exercisable into one additional common share at a price of $0.26 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing of the Financing. At the discretion of the Company, Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry, such that if the closing price equals or exceeds $0.40 per share for 10 consecutive trading days, then the Company will provide notice to the warrant holders that the exercise period of the Warrants shall be reduced to 30 days, with the reduced period commencing seven calendar days following the tenth consecutive trading day.

The securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws, which will expire four months plus one day from the date of closing of the Financing ('Closing').

Funds raised from this private placement will be used for the ongoing drilling and exploration program at the Company's 100% owned Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project and for general working capital. Closing of the Financing is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSX-V'). Application for conditional acceptance by the TSX-V is in progress and Closing will be conducted promptly upon receipt.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in Arizona. Bell Copper is exploring its 100% owned Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project and the Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project which is under a Joint Venture - Earn In.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Bell Copper Corporation

'Timothy Marsh'

Timothy Marsh, President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact the Company

Tel: 1 800 418 8250

Email: info@bellcopper.net

