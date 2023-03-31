Bell Equipment : Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

APPROVAL OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The directors of Bell Equipment Limited are responsible for the integrity of the separate annual financial statements of the company.

In order to fulfil this responsibility, the company maintains internal accounting and administrative control systems and procedures designed to provide assurance that assets are safeguarded and that transactions are executed and recorded in accordance with the company's policies and procedures.

The separate annual financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS),

the SAICA Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee, the Financial Reporting Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council and in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act of South Africa, and have been examined by independent auditors in conformity with International Standards on Auditing. The group annual financial statements have been published on the company's website www.bellir.co.za.

The audit committee reviewed management's assessment of the going concern status of the company at year-end and for the foreseeable future. The audit committee concurred with management's assessment that the company is a going concern and recommended the adoption of the going concern concept by the company to the board.

The separate annual financial statements, which appear on pages 6 to 35 were approved by the Board of Directors on 31 March 2023 and are signed on its behalf by:

L Goosen KJ van Haght Chief Executive Finance Director 31 March 2023

CERTIFICATION BY THE COMPANY SECRETARY

I certify that the company has, in respect of the financial year reported on, lodged with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) all returns and notices required of a public company and that all such returns and notices are, to the best of my knowledge and belief, true, correct and up to date.

D McIlrath

Group Company Secretary

31 March 2023