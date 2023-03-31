Bell Equipment : Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022
BELL EQUIPMENT LIMITED
REG. NO. 1968/013656/06
AUDITED ANNUAL
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
31 December 2022
BELL EQUIPMENT LIMITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2022
CONTENTS
PAGE
Approval of the annual financial statements
2
Certification by the company secretary
2
Independent auditor's report
3-5
Directors' report
6 - 8
Audit committee report
9 - 12
Statement of financial position
13
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
14
Statement of changes in equity
15
Statement of cash flows
16
Notes to the annual financial statements
17 - 35
The preparation of these separate annual financial statements was supervised by KJ Van Haght CA(SA), and have been audited in accordance with the applicable requirements of the Companies Act of South Africa.
Directors:
AJ Bell - Non-executive director
A Goordeen - Alternate director - appointed 18 June 2021
DH Lawrance - Independent non-executive director
GW Bell - Non-executive chairman
HR van der Merwe - Lead independent non-executive director
JR Barton - Independent non-executive director - resigned 16 February 2022
KJ van Haght - Group finance director
L Goosen - Group chief executive
ME Ramathe - Independent non-executive director
R Naidu - Independent non-executive director
U Maharaj - Independent non-executive director - appointed 1 April 2022
M Geyer - Independent non-executive director - appointed 1 April 2022
COMPANY SECRETARY:
D McIlrath
Business address: 13-19 Carbonode Cell, Alton, Richards Bay, 3900.
Postal address: Private Bag X20046, Empangeni, 3880.
BELL EQUIPMENT LIMITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2022
APPROVAL OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The directors of Bell Equipment Limited are responsible for the integrity of the separate annual financial statements of the company.
In order to fulfil this responsibility, the company maintains internal accounting and administrative control systems and procedures designed to provide assurance that assets are safeguarded and that transactions are executed and recorded in accordance with the company's policies and procedures.
The separate annual financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS),
the SAICA Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee, the Financial Reporting Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council and in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act of South Africa, and have been examined by independent auditors in conformity with International Standards on Auditing. The group annual financial statements have been published on the company's website www.bellir.co.za.
The audit committee reviewed management's assessment of the going concern status of the company at year-end and for the foreseeable future. The audit committee concurred with management's assessment that the company is a going concern and recommended the adoption of the going concern concept by the company to the board.
The separate annual financial statements, which appear on pages 6 to 35 were approved by the Board of Directors on 31 March 2023 and are signed on its behalf by:
L Goosen
KJ van Haght
Chief Executive
Finance Director
31 March 2023
CERTIFICATION BY THE COMPANY SECRETARY
I certify that the company has, in respect of the financial year reported on, lodged with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) all returns and notices required of a public company and that all such returns and notices are, to the best of my knowledge and belief, true, correct and up to date.
D McIlrath
Group Company Secretary
31 March 2023
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
To the Shareholders of Bell Equipment Limited
Opinion
We have audited the financial statements of Bell Equipment Limited (the Company) set out on pages 13 to 35, which comprise the statements of financial position as at 31 December 2022, the statements of profit and loss and other comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows, and the notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2022, and their financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) and the requirements of the Companies Act of South Africa.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors' Code of Professional Conduct for Registered Auditors (IRBA Code) and other independence requirements applicable to performing audits of financial statements in South Africa. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the IRBA Code and in accordance with other ethical requirements applicable to performing audits in South Africa. The IRBA Code is consistent with the corresponding sections of the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards). We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the separate financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the separate financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report on the separate financial statements.
Other Information
The directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Approval of the annual financial statements, the Directors' Report, the Audit Committee's Report, and the Certification by
the Company Secretary, as required by the Companies Act of South Africa. The other information does not include financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
To the Shareholder of Bell Equipment Limited (continued)
Other Information (continued)
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express an audit opinion or any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Directors' Responsibility for the Financial Statements
The Company's directors are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and the requirements of the Companies Act of South Africa, and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or taken together, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit.
We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the directors.
Conclude on the appropriateness of the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
