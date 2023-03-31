Bell Equipment : Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023

Declaration in terms of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008 (as amended) (Companies Act)

The preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, which appear on pages 6 to 12 and 19 to 94, has been supervised by the group finance director of Bell Equipment Limited, Mrs KJ van Haght.

KJ van Haght CA(SA) Group finance director 31 March 2023

Approval of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

The directors of Bell Equipment Limited are responsible for the integrity of the annual financial statements of the group and that the other information in these statements is fairly presented.

In order to fulfil this responsibility, the group maintains internal accounting and administrative control systems and procedures designed to provide assurance that assets are safeguarded and that transactions are executed and recorded in accordance with the group's policies and procedures.

The annual financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS),

the SAICA Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee, the Financial Reporting Pronouncements

as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council and in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act of South Africa, and have been examined by independent auditors in conformity with International Standards on Auditing.

The directors of Bell Equipment Limited are of the opinion that the group has adequate resources to continue in operation for the foreseeable future. The consolidated financial statements have therefore been prepared on a going concern basis.

The annual financial statements of the group which appear on pages 6 to 12 and 19 to 94 were approved by the directors on

31 March 2023 and are signed on their behalf by: