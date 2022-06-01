Bell Equipment : Correction to the Results of the Annual General Meeting of Bell Equipment Limited held on 31 May 2022

Bell Equipment Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1968/013656/06 Share code: BEL
ISIN: ZAE000028304
("Bell" or "the Company")
CORRECTION TO THE RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF BELL EQUIPMENT LIMITED HELD ON 31 MAY 2022
Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 31 May 2022, in relation to the results of the Annual General Meeting of Bell Equipment Limited held on Tuesday 31 May 2022 and are advised that the actual votes cast in favour of Special Resolution Number 4 disclosed as a percentage of the total number of shares voted at the meeting was as follows:
|
|
Votes cast disclosed as a
|
|
Shares voted
|
Shares
|
|
|
abstained
|
|
percentage of the total
|
|
disclosed as a
|
|
Number of
|
disclosed as a
|
Resolution
|
number of shares voted
|
percentage of
|
Shares Voted
|
percentage of
|
|
at the meeting
|
the total
|
|
|
the total issued
|
|
|
|
|
issued shares
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special Resolution Number 4: General authority to
|
|
|
|
|
|
repurchase shares
|
99,67%
|
0,33%
|
77 515 391
|
81,06%
|
0,02%
Richards Bay
1 June 2022
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
Disclaimer
Bell Equipment Limited published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 15:31:03 UTC.