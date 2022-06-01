Bell Equipment : Correction to the Results of the Annual General Meeting of Bell Equipment Limited held on 31 May 2022

Bell Equipment Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1968/013656/06 Share code: BEL

ISIN: ZAE000028304

("Bell" or "the Company")

CORRECTION TO THE RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF BELL EQUIPMENT LIMITED HELD ON 31 MAY 2022

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 31 May 2022, in relation to the results of the Annual General Meeting of Bell Equipment Limited held on Tuesday 31 May 2022 and are advised that the actual votes cast in favour of Special Resolution Number 4 disclosed as a percentage of the total number of shares voted at the meeting was as follows:

Votes cast disclosed as a Shares voted Shares abstained percentage of the total disclosed as a Number of disclosed as a Resolution number of shares voted percentage of Shares Voted percentage of at the meeting the total the total issued issued shares shares For Against Special Resolution Number 4: General authority to repurchase shares 99,67% 0,33% 77 515 391 81,06% 0,02%

1 June 2022

