    BEL   ZAE000028304

BELL EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(BEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-30
13.40 ZAR   +1.82%
11:32aBELL EQUIPMENT : Correction to the Results of the Annual General Meeting of Bell Equipment Limited held on 31 May 2022
PU
04/29BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT ACT (&LDQUO;THE ACT&RDQUO;) : Compliance Report
PU
04/28BELL EQUIPMENT : Integrated Annual Report, No Change Statement and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
Bell Equipment : Correction to the Results of the Annual General Meeting of Bell Equipment Limited held on 31 May 2022

06/01/2022 | 11:32am EDT
Bell Equipment Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1968/013656/06 Share code: BEL

ISIN: ZAE000028304

("Bell" or "the Company")

CORRECTION TO THE RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF BELL EQUIPMENT LIMITED HELD ON 31 MAY 2022

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 31 May 2022, in relation to the results of the Annual General Meeting of Bell Equipment Limited held on Tuesday 31 May 2022 and are advised that the actual votes cast in favour of Special Resolution Number 4 disclosed as a percentage of the total number of shares voted at the meeting was as follows:

Votes cast disclosed as a

Shares voted

Shares

abstained

percentage of the total

disclosed as a

Number of

disclosed as a

Resolution

number of shares voted

percentage of

Shares Voted

percentage of

at the meeting

the total

the total issued

issued shares

shares

For

Against

Special Resolution Number 4: General authority to

repurchase shares

99,67%

0,33%

77 515 391

81,06%

0,02%

Richards Bay

1 June 2022

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Bell Equipment Limited published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 15:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 1 281 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 26,2%
Chart BELL EQUIPMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bell Equipment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Leon Goosen Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Karen J. van Haght Group Finance Director
Gary William Bell Non-Executive Chairman
Dominic Chinnappen Director-Group Sales & Operations Planning
Hendrik Roux van der Merwe Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELL EQUIPMENT LIMITED8.50%82
PACCAR, INC.-1.61%30 193
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-10.10%25 631
KOMATSU LTD.18.66%23 490
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-17.58%22 323
KUBOTA CORPORATION-7.03%22 148