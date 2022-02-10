Log in
    BELL   CH0315966322

BELL FOOD GROUP AG

(BELL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/10 11:31:34 am
280.5 CHF   +0.54%
02/10STRONG CORE BUSINESS : the Bell Food Group had another excellent financial year
PU
02/10BELL FOOD : Annual report 2021 (6 MB)
PU
02/08BELL FOOD : Medienmitteilung EN
PU
Bell Food : Alternative performance measures 2021 (93 KB)

02/10/2022 | 11:38pm EST
Alternative performance measures 2021

In its annual reports, interim reports and notices to investors and analysts, the Bell Food Group uses alternative performance measures that are not defined by the Accounting and Reporting Recommendations (Swiss GAAP ARR). It is the opinion of the Board of Directors and of the Group Executive Board that these indicators provide useful and relevant information about the Group's operating and financial performance. The alternative performance measures used by the Bell Food Group may not be comparable to similar indicators utilised by other companies. In this document, the alternative performance measures used by the Bell Food Group are explained and reconciled with the Swiss GAAP ARR key figures.

Alternative performance measures Bell Food Group 2021

Performance

Development of volumes and income statement

The Bell Food Group compares the development of sales volume and selected income statement items to the previous year with regard to:

Exchange rate effects

The Bell Food Group calculates the exchange rate effects by translating the prior-year figures into CHF using the current average rates. The difference to the prior year's CHF values expresses the exchange rate effect.

Inorganic effects

Acquisitions and disposals of companies or parts of companies are summarised as inorganic effects. The effects of acquisitions on the current period are reported separately. The prior-year figures are adjusted for disposals. This adjustment is done on a pro rata basis from the date of acquisition or disposal.

Organic development

Organic development refers to the change from the previous year after adjustment to account for exchange rate effects and inorganic effects. As exchange rate developments do not have any effect on sales volumes, organic development is only adjusted for inorganic effects. Organic development expressed as a percentage is calculated on the basis of the reported prior-year figures.

in million kg

of which:

Exchange

2021

2020

rate effect

Inorganic

Organic

Sales volume

537.6

526.7

10.9

-

-5.7

16.5

in % to 2020

2.1 %

3.1 %

in CHF million

of which:

Exchange

2021

2020

rate effect

Inorganic

Organic

Sales revenue

4 201.0

4 074.3

126.7

12.4

-18.0

132.3

in % to 2020

3.1 %

3.2 %

Net revenue

4 151.6

4 019.4

132.1

12.0

-17.0

137.2

in % to 2020

3.3 %

3.4 %

The following inorganic effects are taken into account:

2021: no company acquisitions or sales took place in 2021. The inorganic effect results from the sale of the production facility in the previous year.

2020: sale of the Perbál production facility in Hungary as of the end of October 2020.

2

Sales volume

Sales volume is reported in kilograms and equals the volumes that were sold.

Sales revenue

Sales revenue equals the gross revenue from sale of goods, excluding other revenue and sales deductions.

in CHF million

2021

2020

Sales revenue

4 201.0

4 074.3

Other revenue

60.8

55.6

Sales deductions

-110.2

-110.4

Net revenue

4 151.6

4 019.4

Subtotals in the income statement

Various subtotals used in the income statement are not prescribed by the Accounting and Reporting Recommendations (Swiss GAAP ARR) for an income statement prepared in accordance with the nature of expense method and are therefore defined as follows:

Gross operating income

Gross operating income is calculated as net revenue minus the cost of goods sold, including changes in inventory.

EBITDA

EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

EBIT

EBIT is earnings before interest and taxes and is one of the Bell Food Group's core management ratios.

EBT

EBT is earnings before taxes.

Margins

Margins are calculated as a percentage of net revenue.

2021

2020

in CHF million

in %

in CHF million

in %

Net revenue

4 151.6

100.0 %

4 019.4

100.0 %

Gross operating income

1 616.0

38.9 %

1 550.0

38.6 %

EBITDA

325.7

7.8 %

315.7

7.9 %

EBIT

162.4

3.9 %

155.6

3.9 %

EBT

154.1

3.7 %

147.0

3.7 %

Annual profit

127.4

3.1 %

118.6

3.0 %

3

Alternative performance measures Bell Food Group 2021

Adjusted key performance indicators: EBITDA, EBIT, annual profit

To improve comparability with other periods, reported EBITDA, EBIT and the annual profit are adjusted for once-off effects in periods in which once-off effects occurred.

Once-off effects

The Bell Food Group defines once-off effects as expenses or income that are part of the operating result but only occur rarely. To improve comparability with other companies and periods, these

indicators are adjusted for once-off

effects. The tax

consequences of once-off

effects are not

adjusted.

+ expenses / - income

2021

2020

in CHF million

in CHF million

Restructuring expenses Eisberg site Villigen

+1.1

-

Exceptional costs for legal cases

-

+3.0

Impact on EBITDA

+1.1

+3.0

Valuation adjustment of tangible assets

+1.0

+1.8

Impact on EBIT

+2.1

+4.8

Release of deferred taxes

-

-5.8

Impact on annual profit

+2.1

-1.0

2021

2020

in CHF million

% net revenue

in CHF million

% net revenue

EBITDA reported

325.7

7.8 %

315.7

7.9 %

EBITDA adjusted

326.8

7.9 %

318.7

7.9 %

EBIT reported

162.4

3.9 %

155.6

3.9 %

EBIT adjusted

164.5

4.0 %

160.4

4.0 %

Annual profit reported

127.4

3.1 %

118.6

3.0 %

Annual profit adjusted

129.5

3.1 %

117.7

2.9 %

4

Capital structure

Net financial liabilities / net debt ratio

Interest-bearing liabilities are defined as debts or financial liabilities and can be current and non-current in nature. Cash and cash equivalents and securities held for trading (current) are deducted from the financial liabilities to obtain the net financial liabilities (net debt).

Net financial liabilities divided by EBITDA equals the net debt ratio.

in CHF million

2021

2020

+ Current financial liabilities

195.0

5.8

+ Non-current financial liabilities

672.7

862.8

Financial liabilities

867.7

868.7

- Cash and cash equivalents

-185.3

-178.5

- Securities

-1.9

-2.0

Net financial liabilities

680.5

688.1

EBITDA reported

325.7

315.7

Net debt ratio reported

2.1

2.2

EBITDA adjusted

326.8

318.7

Net debt ratio adjusted

2.1

2.2

Equity ratio

The ratio between total equity and total assets equals the equity ratio. In its financial reporting, the Bell Food Group also uses the term "self-financing" for equity. The equity ratio is also called the self-financing ratio.

in CHF million

2021

2020

Equity excl. minority interests

1 413.9

1 364.9

Minority interests

0.2

0.2

Equity

1 414.1

1 365.1

Total assets

2 798.3

2 744.9

Equity ratio

50.5 %

49.7 %

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bell Food Group AG published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 04:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
