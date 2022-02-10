Bell Food : Alternative performance measures 2021 (93 KB)

Alternative performance measures Bell Food Group 2021

Performance

Development of volumes and income statement

The Bell Food Group compares the development of sales volume and selected income statement items to the previous year with regard to:

Exchange rate effects

The Bell Food Group calculates the exchange rate effects by translating the prior-year figures into CHF using the current average rates. The difference to the prior year's CHF values expresses the exchange rate effect.

Inorganic effects

Acquisitions and disposals of companies or parts of companies are summarised as inorganic effects. The effects of acquisitions on the current period are reported separately. The prior-year figures are adjusted for disposals. This adjustment is done on a pro rata basis from the date of acquisition or disposal.

Organic development

Organic development refers to the change from the previous year after adjustment to account for exchange rate effects and inorganic effects. As exchange rate developments do not have any effect on sales volumes, organic development is only adjusted for inorganic effects. Organic development expressed as a percentage is calculated on the basis of the reported prior-year figures.

in million kg of which: Exchange 2021 2020 ∆ rate effect Inorganic Organic Sales volume 537.6 526.7 10.9 - -5.7 16.5 in % to 2020 2.1 % 3.1 % in CHF million of which: Exchange 2021 2020 ∆ rate effect Inorganic Organic Sales revenue 4 201.0 4 074.3 126.7 12.4 -18.0 132.3 in % to 2020 3.1 % 3.2 % Net revenue 4 151.6 4 019.4 132.1 12.0 -17.0 137.2 in % to 2020 3.3 % 3.4 %

The following inorganic effects are taken into account:

2021: no company acquisitions or sales took place in 2021. The inorganic effect results from the sale of the production facility in the previous year.

2020: sale of the Perbál production facility in Hungary as of the end of October 2020.