Bell Food : Annual report 2021 (6 MB)

4 We take responsibility - ESG at the Bell Food Group
Important events 2021
Key figures
12 Editorial
Situation report
16 Business activities Business model Products and core markets Customers and sales channels Procurement and suppliers Employees
The Bell Food Group as employer
Organisation
Innovation management
Brand management
24 Strategy
Vision and missions Functional strategies Corporate profile
26 Business development
Setting a strategic course for the future Overview of 2021 financial year
Bell Switzerland Bell International Convenience Risk report Engagement at Mosa Meat Outlook
Corporate governance
Group structure and shareholders
Organisational chart
Capital structure
Board of Directors
Internal organisation and areas of responsibility
Board committees
Information channels and control instruments of the Group Executive Board
Group Executive Board
Co-determinationrights of shareholders
Compensation report
62 Introduction
Compensation policy and process
Compensation for the Board of Directors
Compensation for the Group Executive Board
Loans, credits and pensions to members
of the Board of Directors, the Group Executive Board and their related parties
Report of the statutory auditor on the compensation report
Important dates / Contacts
Financial reporting
70 Consolidated financial statements of the Bell Food Group Consolidated balance sheet Consolidated income statement Consolidated cash flow statement Consolidated statement of changes in equity Notes to the consolidated financial statements Auditorsʼ report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements
100 Financial statements of Bell Food Group Ltd Balance sheet
Income statement
Notes to the financial statements Appropriation of available earnings and reserves
Auditorsʼ report on the audit of the financial statements
Contacts and publishing details
110 Contacts
110 Publishing details
Alternative performance indicators
In its annual reports, interim reports and notices to investors and analysts, the Bell Food Group uses alternative performance indicators that are not defined by the Accounting and Reporting Recommendations (Swiss GAAP FER). The alternative performance indicators used by the Bell Food Group are explained in the separate publication "Alternative performance indicators" and are adjusted to the Swiss GAAP FER key figures.
Who we are and what we do
The Bell Food Group is one of the leading processors of meat and convenience products in Europe and the market leader in Switzerland. This company steeped in tradition was established in 1869 when Samuel Bell opened his first butcherʼs shop in the inner city of Basel.
Today, the product range includes fresh meat, poultry, charcuterie and seafood as well as ultra-fresh, fresh and non-perishable convenience products. These include salads, sandwiches, pasta, sauces and spices, and a wide range of plant-based meat alternatives. With the brands Bell, Eisberg, Hilcona, Hügli and other speciality brands, the Group meets a diversity of customer needs. More than 12 000 employees in 15 countries work hard every day to prepare top-quality products that give great pleasure to millions of consumers.
Business areas
Bell Switzerland
Bell International
Convenience
Switzerland
Belgium, Germany, France,
Germany, Principality of
Austria, Poland, Spain, Hungary
Liechtenstein, United Kingdom,
Italy, the Netherlands, Austria,
Poland, Romania, Switzerland,
Spain, the Czech Republic,
Hungary
Product ranges:
Product ranges:
Product ranges:
Fresh meat, poultry,
Poultry, charcuterie
Ultra-fresh, fresh and non-
charcuterie, seafood
perishable convenience products
Sales in CHF billion
2.1
Sales in CHF billion
1.0
Sales in CHF billion
1.1
Locations
13
Locations
23
Locations
28
Employees
3 571
Employees
3 529
Employees
5 233
1
We shape the future
Joyful, competent and responsible, the Bell Food Group wants to be one of the best food companies in Europe. The Bell Food Group has defined three strategic thrusts until 2025.
Our strategic thrusts 2021-2025
Strengthen our
Grow with convenience
Invest in efficiency
core business
and vegetarian products
and productive capacity
Meat products
Fresh convenience
Investment programme Switzerland
Be an expert, innovative full-range
Exploit expertise and capacity and grow
provider with regional specialities
with customers through innovation
Modernisation of Oensingen
Focus: Switzerland
Focus: DACH
Improved logistics, more automation
and increased efficiency for meat
products
Air-dried ham
Vegetarian products
Meet customer requirements with
Meet growing customer demand
Expansion of Schaan
expertise and productive capacity
with more innovative products
Expansion and increased automation
Focus: Europe
Focus: DACH
for fresh convenience production
and logistics
Poultry
Smart cuisine
Consolidation of locations for
Achieve above-average growth
New solutions and cooperation
Eisberg Switzerland
with organic products
initiatives for more added value
Focusing of production capacities
Focus: DACH
Focus: Food service DACH
in Dällikon and
Essert-sous-Champvent
Focus: Switzerland
Cross-utilisation within
the Group
Exploit Group synergies
Focus: Europe
Investment programme Switzerland - for a productive future
Modernisation
Expansion
Consolidation of locations
of Oensingen
of Schaan
for Eisberg
Deep-freeze warehouse
Facility development plan
Expansion of main locations
Automated, energy-efficient
The production infrastructure at
The sites in Dällikon and Essert-sous-
high-bay warehouse with
Hilconaʼs headquarters in Schaan
Champvent are being modernised
30 000 storage bins
is being modernised and expanded
and expanded
in several phases
Central logistics platform
Focusing of production capacity
Hub for efficient logistics and
New building for fresh pasta
Production activities in Dänikon
distribution
The new extension for fresh pasta was
and Villigen will be progressively
completed in the reporting year
discontinued until 2026
Slicing centre
New building for centralised slicing
Production of vegetarian food
and packing of charcuterie
Vegetarian products will be produced
in the former production rooms
in the future
New cattle slaughterhouse
Modernisation and safeguarding
of meat production facilities
Operational logistics
Expansion of operational logistics
will start in 2022
