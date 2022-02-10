Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Bell Food Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BELL   CH0315966322

BELL FOOD GROUP AG

(BELL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/10 11:31:34 am
280.5 CHF   +0.54%
02/10STRONG CORE BUSINESS : the Bell Food Group had another excellent financial year
PU
02/10BELL FOOD : Annual report 2021 (6 MB)
PU
02/08BELL FOOD : Medienmitteilung EN
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bell Food : Annual report 2021 (6 MB)

02/10/2022 | 11:08pm EST
Annual Report 2021

Contents

  1. Who we are and what we do
  2. We shape the future

4 We take responsibility - ESG at the Bell Food Group

  1. Important events 2021
  1. Key figures

12 Editorial

Situation report

16 Business activities Business model Products and core markets Customers and sales channels Procurement and suppliers Employees

The Bell Food Group as employer

Organisation

Innovation management

Brand management

24 Strategy

Vision and missions Functional strategies Corporate profile

26 Business development

Setting a strategic course for the future Overview of 2021 financial year

Bell Switzerland Bell International Convenience Risk report Engagement at Mosa Meat Outlook

Corporate governance

  1. Group structure and shareholders
  1. Organisational chart
  1. Capital structure
  1. Board of Directors
  1. Internal organisation and areas of responsibility
  2. Board committees
  1. Information channels and control instruments of the Group Executive Board
  1. Group Executive Board
  1. Co-determinationrights of shareholders

Online:

www.bellfoodgroup.com/report-en

Compensation report

62 Introduction

  1. Compensation policy and process
  2. Compensation for the Board of Directors
  1. Compensation for the Group Executive Board
  2. Loans, credits and pensions to members
    of the Board of Directors, the Group Executive Board and their related parties
  3. Report of the statutory auditor on the compensation report
  4. Important dates / Contacts

Financial reporting

70 Consolidated financial statements of the Bell Food Group Consolidated balance sheet Consolidated income statement Consolidated cash flow statement Consolidated statement of changes in equity Notes to the consolidated financial statements Auditorsʼ report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements

100 Financial statements of Bell Food Group Ltd Balance sheet

Income statement

Notes to the financial statements Appropriation of available earnings and reserves

Auditorsʼ report on the audit of the financial statements

Contacts and publishing details

110 Contacts

110 Publishing details

Alternative performance indicators

In its annual reports, interim reports and notices to investors and analysts, the Bell Food Group uses alternative performance indicators that are not defined by the Accounting and Reporting Recommendations (Swiss GAAP FER). The alternative performance indicators used by the Bell Food Group are explained in the separate publication "Alternative performance indicators" and are adjusted to the Swiss GAAP FER key figures.

www.bellfoodgroup.com/report-en

Who we are and what we do

The Bell Food Group is one of the leading processors of meat and convenience products in Europe and the market leader in Switzerland. This company steeped in tradition was established in 1869 when Samuel Bell opened his first butcherʼs shop in the inner city of Basel.

Today, the product range includes fresh meat, poultry, charcuterie and seafood as well as ultra-fresh, fresh and non-perishable convenience products. These include salads, sandwiches, pasta, sauces and spices, and a wide range of plant-based meat alternatives. With the brands Bell, Eisberg, Hilcona, Hügli and other speciality brands, the Group meets a diversity of customer needs. More than 12 000 employees in 15 countries work hard every day to prepare top-quality products that give great pleasure to millions of consumers.

Business areas

Bell Switzerland

Bell International

Convenience

Switzerland

Belgium, Germany, France,

Germany, Principality of

Austria, Poland, Spain, Hungary

Liechtenstein, United Kingdom,

Italy, the Netherlands, Austria,

Poland, Romania, Switzerland,

Spain, the Czech Republic,

Hungary

Product ranges:

Product ranges:

Product ranges:

Fresh meat, poultry,

Poultry, charcuterie

Ultra-fresh, fresh and non-

charcuterie, seafood

perishable convenience products

Sales in CHF billion

2.1

Sales in CHF billion

1.0

Sales in CHF billion

1.1

Locations

13

Locations

23

Locations

28

Employees

3 571

Employees

3 529

Employees

5 233

1

We shape the future

Joyful, competent and responsible, the Bell Food Group wants to be one of the best food companies in Europe. The Bell Food Group has defined three strategic thrusts until 2025.

Our strategic thrusts 2021-2025

Strengthen our

Grow with convenience

Invest in efficiency

core business

and vegetarian products

and productive capacity

Meat products

Fresh convenience

Investment programme Switzerland

Be an expert, innovative full-range

Exploit expertise and capacity and grow

provider with regional specialities

with customers through innovation

Modernisation of Oensingen

Focus: Switzerland

Focus: DACH

Improved logistics, more automation

and increased efficiency for meat

products

Air-dried ham

Vegetarian products

Meet customer requirements with

Meet growing customer demand

Expansion of Schaan

expertise and productive capacity

with more innovative products

Expansion and increased automation

Focus: Europe

Focus: DACH

for fresh convenience production

and logistics

Poultry

Smart cuisine

Consolidation of locations for

Achieve above-average growth

New solutions and cooperation

Eisberg Switzerland

with organic products

initiatives for more added value

Focusing of production capacities

Focus: DACH

Focus: Food service DACH

in Dällikon and

Essert-sous-Champvent

Focus: Switzerland

Cross-utilisation within

the Group

Exploit Group synergies

Focus: Europe

Investment programme Switzerland - for a productive future

Modernisation

Expansion

Consolidation of locations

of Oensingen

of Schaan

for Eisberg

Deep-freeze warehouse

Facility development plan

Expansion of main locations

Automated, energy-efficient

The production infrastructure at

The sites in Dällikon and Essert-sous-

high-bay warehouse with

Hilconaʼs headquarters in Schaan

Champvent are being modernised

30 000 storage bins

is being modernised and expanded

and expanded

in several phases

Central logistics platform

Focusing of production capacity

Hub for efficient logistics and

New building for fresh pasta

Production activities in Dänikon

distribution

The new extension for fresh pasta was

and Villigen will be progressively

completed in the reporting year

discontinued until 2026

Slicing centre

New building for centralised slicing

Production of vegetarian food

and packing of charcuterie

Vegetarian products will be produced

in the former production rooms

in the future

New cattle slaughterhouse

Modernisation and safeguarding

of meat production facilities

Operational logistics

Expansion of operational logistics

will start in 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bell Food Group AG published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 04:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
