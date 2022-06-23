Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Bell Food Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BELL   CH0315966322

BELL FOOD GROUP AG

(BELL)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-06-23 am EDT
240.00 CHF   +0.42%
12:06pBELL FOOD : Coop Group wants to increase its share in Bell Food Group to more than 66.67%, but has no plans for takeover or delisting
PU
05/23Research Partners Lowers Price Target on Bell Food, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
04/07Bell Food Places $322 Million Bond To Refinance Debt
MT
Summary 
Summary

Bell Food : Coop Group wants to increase its share in Bell Food Group to more than 66.67%, but has no plans for takeover or delisting

06/23/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
Coop Group wants to increase its share in Bell Food Group to more than 66.67%, but has no plans for takeover or delisting

23.06.2022, Ad hoc release pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Today, the Coop Group cooperative announced that it considers now to be an ideal time to increase its share in Bell Food Group, which it intends to build up to more than 66.67% in order to continue to benefit from Bell Food Group's success. According to Coop, however, there are no plans to take over or delist the company.

About the Bell Food Group

The Bell Food Group is one of the leading meat processors and convenience food specialists in Europe. Its range of products includes meat, poultry, charcuterie, seafood and convenience and vegetarian products. With brands such as Bell, Eisberg, Hilcona and Hügli, the Group meets a range of customer needs. Its customers include the retail trade as well as the food service sector and the food processing industry. Around 12 000 employees generate annual revenues of over CHF 4 billion. The Bell Food Group is listed on the Swiss stock exchange.

Disclaimer

Bell Food Group AG published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 16:05:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 311 M 4 493 M 4 493 M
Net income 2022 128 M 133 M 133 M
Net Debt 2022 728 M 759 M 759 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 1 500 M 1 564 M 1 564 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 10 064
Free-Float 33,5%
Managers and Directors
Lorenz Wyss Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Xavier Buro Chief Financial Officer
Joos-Rudolf Sutter Chairman
Michael Gloor Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Internal Audit
Werner Marti-Kamm Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELL FOOD GROUP AG-18.15%1 564
TYSON FOODS, INC.-3.84%30 301
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-7.17%24 966
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-8.11%14 989
JBS S.A.-13.31%14 192
WH GROUP LIMITED13.91%9 104