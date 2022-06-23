Bell Food : Coop Group wants to increase its share in Bell Food Group to more than 66.67%, but has no plans for takeover or delisting

23.06.2022, Ad hoc release pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Today, the Coop Group cooperative announced that it considers now to be an ideal time to increase its share in Bell Food Group, which it intends to build up to more than 66.67% in order to continue to benefit from Bell Food Group's success. According to Coop, however, there are no plans to take over or delist the company.

About the Bell Food Group

The Bell Food Group is one of the leading meat processors and convenience food specialists in Europe. Its range of products includes meat, poultry, charcuterie, seafood and convenience and vegetarian products. With brands such as Bell, Eisberg, Hilcona and Hügli, the Group meets a range of customer needs. Its customers include the retail trade as well as the food service sector and the food processing industry. Around 12 000 employees generate annual revenues of over CHF 4 billion. The Bell Food Group is listed on the Swiss stock exchange.