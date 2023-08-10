Half-Year Report 2023

Important events

in the first half of 2023

Very good result in a challenging environment

In spite of persistently high inflation, the Bell Food Group posted a very good operating result in the first half of 2023. At CHF 63.6 million, EBIT was up 1.0 percent year-on-year. The first half of the year was dominated by inflation, volatile market circumstances and difficult weather conditions. The adverse weather conditions and shift in consumer demand have affected value creation. The half-year result increased by 15.9 percent to CHF 46.6 million. Net revenue rose organically by 7.0 percent to CHF 2.2 billion.

38.9%

Gross profit from operations as a percentage of net revenue

0.4 percentage points

Above-average inflation compensated

In spite of a slight decline, inflation in Switzerland and the EU was still far above the long-term average in the first half of the year. While prices for petroleum products and natural gas contracted slightly, electricity was considerably more expensive. Most product groups were affected by the increase in employee, raw materials and transport costs. The inflation-driven rise in operating costs was compensated by consistent cost management, efficiency enhancements and the prompt implementation of price increases.

Success for all business areas

The performance of the Bell Switzerland business area was stable at a high level. The Bell International business area matched the good result of the previous year. The pleasing news is that the company gained market share in the German and Spanish markets. In spite of stagnating sales markets, the Eisberg business area reported a good result for the first half of 2023. The Hilcona business area slightly outperformed the result for the prior-year period and increased its sales revenue. The Hügli business area also grew slightly and expanded its market share in the first half of the year.

Rising demand for less expensive product ranges

Persistently high inflation also affected consumer sentiment. This led to a shift in consumer demand in all sales markets towards less expensive product ranges, for example from organic products towards cheaper conventional products. The effects of these market movements on the result could mostly be countered by constant adjustments to the product ranges and a stronger focus on efficiency improvements.

A pleasant early summer made up for adverse weather conditions in the first quarter

At the beginning of the year, drought in the procurement regions influenced the volumes and quality of the raw materials har- vested. A winter with little snow and a very rainy spring in the DACH region curbed demand by the hotel and catering industry. The rainy weather in the Bell Food Groupʼs sales markets also reduced demand for barbecue and convenience products at the beginning of the second quarter. The onset of good weather from mid-May made it possible to largely make up for this again.

Net revenue

in CHF million

2 111

2 227

1 986

1 963

2 023

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Organic growth

Net revenue

Sales volume

in CHF million

in million kg

2022

2 111.2

269.7

Exchange rate

-31.9

-

Inorganic

-

-

Organic

147.5

3.0

2023

2 226.8

272.7

Organic growth

7.0 %

1.1 %

Sales revenue

in CHF million

2 054

2 133

2 249

2 023

1 995

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

EBIT

in CHF million

11

59

65

63

64

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

47

Half-year result

in CHF million

15.9 %

134

Operational investments

in CHF million

12 618

Employees Number of FTEs as of 30/06/2023

241 FTEs 1.9 %

Key figures

and share information First half-year 2023

Breakdown of sales by product group

Breakdown of sales by business area

in %

in %

48 %

47 %

45 %

42 %

41 %

Fresh meat,

48 %

50 %

51 %

47 %

46 %

Bell

charcuterie

Switzerland

25 %

27 %

29 %

29 %

30 %

Poultry,

25 %

24 %

23 %

24 %

25 %

Bell

seafood

International

27 %

26 %

26 %

29 %

29 %

Convenience

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

6 %

6 %

7 %

8 %

8 %

Eisberg

11 %

11 %

11 %

12 %

12 %

Hilcona

10 %

9 %

8 %

9 %

9 %

Hügli

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Gross operating income

EBITDA

in CHF million and in % of net revenue

in CHF million and in % of net revenue

38.7 %

38.8 %

39.0 %

38.5 %

38.9 %

768

761

789

812

866

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

7.0 % 7.2 %6.8 % 6.6 %

5.9 %

117

138

146

144

148

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

EBIT

in CHF million and in % of net revenue

3.0 % 3.2 % 3.0 % 2.9 %

0.6 %

11

59

65

63

64

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Half-year profit

in CHF million and in % of net revenue

2.5 %

2.1 %

1.8 %

1.9 %

-0.5 %

35

50

40

47

-10

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Derivation of key figures according to separate publication «Alternative performance measures»

Equity

in CHF million and in % of total assets

46.4 % 48.5 % 50.1 % 48.3 % 48.5 %

Net financial liabilities 

in CHF million

1 386 1 382

1 241 1 273

1 455

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

849

697

724

717

739

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Operating investments split by business area

in CHF million

Bell Switzerland

Bell International

Eisberg

Hilcona

Hügli

Total

Capital structure as of 30/06

Share capital

CHF million

Divided into number of registered shares

Number in 1 000

Nominal value per registered share

CHF

Share details

Securities number

ISIN

Legal entity identifier (LEI)

Trade

Symbol SIX

Current share price

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

18

22

34

62

82

31

17

12

18

23

32

22

25

7

7

5

13

13

10

9

8

9

9

8

12

93

82

93

106

134

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

6 286

6 286

6 286

6 286

6 286

0.50

0.50

0.50

0.50

0.50

31 596 632 CH0315966322 50670090YSFJ2732TD58 SIX Swiss Exchange BELL; Bell N; Bell.SW www.bellfoodgroup.com

Derivation of key figures according to separate publication «Alternative performance measures»

5

