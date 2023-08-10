In spite of a slight decline, inflation in Switzerland and the EU was still far above the long-term average in the first half of the year. While prices for petroleum products and natural gas contracted slightly, electricity was considerably more expensive. Most product groups were affected by the increase in employee, raw materials and transport costs. The inflation-driven rise in operating costs was compensated by consistent cost management, efficiency enhancements and the prompt implementation of price increases.

In spite of persistently high inflation, the Bell Food Group posted a very good operating result in the first half of 2023. At CHF 63.6 million, EBIT was up 1.0 percent year-on-year. The first half of the year was dominated by inflation, volatile market circumstances and difficult weather conditions. The adverse weather conditions and shift in consumer demand have affected value creation. The half-year result increased by 15.9 percent to CHF 46.6 million. Net revenue rose organically by 7.0 percent to CHF 2.2 billion.

Success for all business areas

The performance of the Bell Switzerland business area was stable at a high level. The Bell International business area matched the good result of the previous year. The pleasing news is that the company gained market share in the German and Spanish markets. In spite of stagnating sales markets, the Eisberg business area reported a good result for the first half of 2023. The Hilcona business area slightly outperformed the result for the prior-year period and increased its sales revenue. The Hügli business area also grew slightly and expanded its market share in the first half of the year.

Rising demand for less expensive product ranges

Persistently high inflation also affected consumer sentiment. This led to a shift in consumer demand in all sales markets towards less expensive product ranges, for example from organic products towards cheaper conventional products. The effects of these market movements on the result could mostly be countered by constant adjustments to the product ranges and a stronger focus on efficiency improvements.

A pleasant early summer made up for adverse weather conditions in the first quarter

At the beginning of the year, drought in the procurement regions influenced the volumes and quality of the raw materials har- vested. A winter with little snow and a very rainy spring in the DACH region curbed demand by the hotel and catering industry. The rainy weather in the Bell Food Groupʼs sales markets also reduced demand for barbecue and convenience products at the beginning of the second quarter. The onset of good weather from mid-May made it possible to largely make up for this again.