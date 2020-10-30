Change in the Board of Directors of Bell Food Group: Hansueli Loosli will not stand for re-election

30.10.2020, Ad hoc publicity, Switzerland

Hansueli Loosli, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will leave the Board of Directors of Bell Food Group Ltd after the 2021 General Meeting. The Board of Directors has nominated Joos Sutter as the new Chairman and Philipp Dautzenberg as the new Board member. They will be proposed for election to the Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2021.

Hansueli Loosli (65) was elected to the Board of Directors of Bell Food Group Ltd for the first time in 2009 when he also took over as Chairman. At his own request, he will not stand for re-election and will leave the Board of Directors after the next Annual General Meeting. Hansueli Loosli has decisively defined the Bell Food Group in the past few years, in particular with regard to the expansion of the strategic Convenience business area. During his term as Chairman, the Bell Food Group has developed into a leading meat and convenience manufacturer in Europe with good perspectives for a successful future.

The current Vice-Chairman, Joos Sutter (56), will be proposed for election as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2021. Joos Sutter has held a number of managerial positions in operations at the Coop Group, most recently as the Chairman of the Executive Board of Coop Cooperative, Basel. Given his in-depth expertise and broad network in many business circles, his nomination will ensure continuity in the strategic management of the Bell Food Group. If she is re-elected by the Annual General Meeting, Doris Leuthard (57), who has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Bell Food Group since 2019, will take over as Vice-Chair.

Philipp Dautzenberg (51) will be nominated to take up the vacant position and serve as the new member of the Board of Directors. Philipp Dautzenberg is a Swiss citizen and has been Chairman of the Executive Board of Transgourmet Switzerland Ltd, Moosseedorf, since 1 January 2009. Previously he held a number of managerial positions at the Metro Group in Portugal, the UK and Germany from 1999 to 2008, lastly as Managing Director of Makro Cash & Carry in Portugal. He worked for the Tengelmann Group in Germany from 1996 to 1999. Philipp Dautzenberg studied business administration and received his doctorate from the University of St. Gallen. He has extensive experience in the international cash and carry trade and food service sector, and can contribute valuable expertise to this important sales market of the Bell Food Group.

About the Bell Food Group

The Bell Food Group is one of the leading meat processors and convenience food specialists in Europe. Its range of products includes meat, poultry, charcuterie, seafood and convenience products. With the brands Bell, Eisberg, Hilcona and Hügli, the Group meets a range of customer needs. Its customers include the retail trade as well as the food service sector and the food processing industry. Around 12,000 employees generate annual revenues of over CHF 4 billion. The Bell Food Group is listed on the Swiss stock exchange.