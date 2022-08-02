Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Belle Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEL   PHY0775S1043

BELLE CORPORATION

(BEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
1.200 PHP    0.00%
03:00aBELLE : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
07/29BELLE : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)
PU
07/28Belle Corporation Announces Director Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Belle : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

08/02/2022 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Belle CorporationBEL PSE Disclosure Form 17-18 - Other SEC Forms/Reports/Requirements
Form/Report Type Amended General Information Sheet
Report Period/Report Date May 27, 2022
Description of the Disclosure

This amendment is in relation to our disclosure dated July 28, 2022 on the election of Mr. Joseph T. Chua as Independent Director of the Corporation, replacing Mr. Jaime J. Bautista.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Michelle Angeli Hernandez
Designation Vice President for Governance

Disclaimer

Belle Corporation published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 06:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BELLE CORPORATION
03:00aBELLE : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
07/29BELLE : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election..
PU
07/28Belle Corporation Announces Director Changes
CI
07/28Belle Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
CI
07/27BELLE : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
06/29Belle Corporation Announces Resignation of Jaime J. Bautista A Independent Directors
CI
05/27BELLE : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
04/28BELLE : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors
PU
04/28BELLE : Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
04/28Belle Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 345 M 60,4 M 60,4 M
Net income 2021 577 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
Net Debt 2021 11 267 M 203 M 203 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 636 M 210 M 210 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,83x
EV / Sales 2021 7,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart BELLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Belle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Manuel A. Gana President, CEO & Executive Director
Maria Neriza E. Cuevas Banaria Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Willy N. Ocier Chairman
Nancy Ocier Hui Vice President-Administration
Amando M. Tetangco Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELLE CORPORATION-11.11%210
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.90%34 608
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.17.28%30 186
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.15%29 750
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.97%29 586
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED12.82%25 691