Bellerophon Therapeutics : Conference Call Presentation

Bellerophon Therapeutics Overview |June 2023
2
Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Design
145 patients
fILD patients
at risk for
associated PH
Pulsed iNO45 µg/kg
1:1
Placebo
4 months
Open label extension
patients continue on iNO45 or switch
from placebo to iNO45
4 months
Primary Endpoint
Change in MVPA assessed by Actigraphy
Additional Endpoints
Change in Overall Activity assessed by Actigraphy
Patient Reported Outcomes (SGRQ, UCSD)
Time to Clinical Worsening
Safety
Bellerophon Therapeutics Overview |June 2023
3
REBUILD Demographics
Demographics were balanced between the arms
INO45
Placebo
Total Patients
75
70
• Intermediate/High Probability of PH
31 (41.3%)
29 (41.4%)
• Low Probability of PH
44 (58.7%)
41 (58.6%)
Age - Mean (SD)
67.8 (9.5)
68.7 (9.4)
Male (%)
64.0%
60.0%
Race (%)
•
White
81.3%
80.0%
•
Black or African American
10.7%
14.3%
•
Asian
2.7%
2.9%
•
Other
5.3%
2.9%
BMI - Mean (SD)
29.20 (4.87)
29.41 (4.36)
Baseline MVPA - Mean (SD)
66.3 (46.8)
67.9 (53.4)
Baseline 6 minute walk distance - Mean (SD)
267.3 (69.2)
266.3 (75.9)
MVPA in minutes per day; 6 minute walk distance in meters
Bellerophon Therapeutics Overview |June 2023
4
REBUILD Primary Endpoint (MVPA)
Trial did not meet its primary endpoint of change in MVPA (moderate to vigorous physical activity)
iNO45
Placebo
Placebo Corrected Change
Change from Baseline LS Mean (SE)
-9.22 (3.51)
-3.74 (3.76)
-5.49
min/day
min/day
min/day
(p=0.2646*)
Analysis based on all randomized subjects who received at least one dose of study treatment (defined as minimum use of 12 hours); Statistical analysis are calculated from MMRM (mixed model repeat measures) including the treatment group, visit, treatment-by-visit interaction, stratification factors (PH, CTD, PDE5) and baseline as fixed effects.
*p-value calculated based MMRM analysis of log-transformed MVPA as specified in statistical analysis plan
