    BLPH   US0787713009

BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(BLPH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:29 2022-09-09 pm EDT
1.210 USD   -0.82%
Bellerophon Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation

09/11/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
Bellerophon Therapeutics

Company Presentation I September 2022

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make due to a number of important factors, including risks and uncertainties relating to: INOpulse® not proving to be an effective treatment for COVID-19 or approved for marketing by the FDA, the timing and outcomes of our ongoing and expected clinical trials for our product candidates; our ability to successfully develop, commercialize and market any of our product candidates; our ability to obtain, maintain and enforce intellectual property rights; competition; our reliance on third parties; our ability to obtain necessary financing; and those risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our most recent Form 10-K and other periodic filings we make with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Overview | September 2022

2

Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

Late-stage

biotherapeutics

company developing inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) therapies to address significant unmet need in serious cardiopulmonary disorders

  • INOpulse® inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) for chronic use
    • Targeted, pulsatile NO delivered via proprietary, portable, user-friendly device
    • Inhalational delivery to well ventilated areas of the lung overcomes drawbacks of systemic vasodilators
    • Positive results from multiple Phase 2 studies support mechanism of action
  • Broad market opportunity in multiple cardiopulmonary disorders
    • Fibrotic interstitial lung disease (fILD) represents a broad underserved population >200K patients
    • Potential $1Bn+ markets in follow-on indications of pulmonary hypertension (PH) associated with sarcoidosis & chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
    • IP protection up to 2039 before extensions
  • Simplified de-risked regulatory pathway
    • NO approved for use in neonates (Ikaria); ability to leverage existing NDA
    • FDA agreement on MVPA primary endpoint in fILD Phase 3 REBUILD trial
  • Highly experienced leadership team and solid financials
    • Unrestricted cash & equivalents $16.3 M1; no debt1; 11.8 million shares outstanding1,2

1. As of June 30, 2022; 2. Fully diluted

Bellerophon Therapeutics Overview | September 2022

3

Highly Experienced Leadership Team with Expertise in Respiratory, Rare Diseases & Medical Devices

Peter Fernandes

Principal Executive Officer

Nicholas Laccona

Principal Financial &

Accounting Officer

Bobae Kim

VP, Regulatory Affairs & Quality Assurance

Parag Shah, Ph.D.

VP, Business Operations

Martin Dekker

VP, Device Engineering & Manufacturing

Bellerophon Therapeutics Overview | September 2022

4

Addressing Unmet Needs in Multiple Cardiopulmonary Diseases

INOpulse development pipeline

Indication

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Current Status

fILD

REBUILD trial recruiting

Fibrotic Interstitial Lung

Underpinned by positive Phase 2 acute hemodynamic

Disease at risk of

trial (2020) & Phase 2 chronic trial (2019)

Pulmonary Hypertension

PH-SARC

Acute hemodynamic study completed

Pulmonary Hypertension

Positive study results reported end-2021

associated with Sarcoidosis

Phase 2 chronic use trial designed and cleared by FDA

PH-COPD

Phase 2b ready

Pulmonary Hypertension

Multiple phase 2 studies completed

associated with COPD

Phase 2b trial design finalized

Bellerophon Therapeutics Overview | September 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2022 20:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
