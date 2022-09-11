Bellerophon Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make due to a number of important factors, including risks and uncertainties relating to: INOpulse® not proving to be an effective treatment for COVID-19 or approved for marketing by the FDA, the timing and outcomes of our ongoing and expected clinical trials for our product candidates; our ability to successfully develop, commercialize and market any of our product candidates; our ability to obtain, maintain and enforce intellectual property rights; competition; our reliance on third parties; our ability to obtain necessary financing; and those risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our most recent Form 10-K and other periodic filings we make with the SEC.
All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Overview |September 2022
2
Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
Late-stage
biotherapeutics
company developing inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) therapies to address significant unmet need in serious cardiopulmonary disorders
INOpulse® inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) for chronic use
Targeted, pulsatile NO delivered via proprietary, portable, user-friendly device
Inhalational delivery to well ventilated areas of the lung overcomes drawbacks of systemic vasodilators
Positive results from multiple Phase 2 studies support mechanism of action
Broad market opportunity in multiple cardiopulmonary disorders
Fibrotic interstitial lung disease (fILD) represents a broad underserved population >200K patients
Potential $1Bn+ markets in follow-on indications of pulmonary hypertension (PH) associated with sarcoidosis & chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
IP protection up to 2039 before extensions
Simplified de-risked regulatory pathway
NO approved for use in neonates (Ikaria); ability to leverage existing NDA
FDA agreement on MVPA primary endpoint in fILD Phase 3 REBUILD trial
Highly experienced leadership team and solid financials
Unrestricted cash & equivalents $16.3 M1; no debt1; 11.8 million shares outstanding1,2
1. As of June 30, 2022; 2. Fully diluted
Bellerophon Therapeutics Overview |September 2022
3
Highly Experienced Leadership Team with Expertise in Respiratory, Rare Diseases & Medical Devices
Peter Fernandes
Principal Executive Officer
Nicholas Laccona
Principal Financial &
Accounting Officer
Bobae Kim
VP, Regulatory Affairs & Quality Assurance
Parag Shah, Ph.D.
VP, Business Operations
Martin Dekker
VP, Device Engineering & Manufacturing
Bellerophon Therapeutics Overview |September 2022
4
Addressing Unmet Needs in Multiple Cardiopulmonary Diseases
INOpulse development pipeline
Indication
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Current Status
fILD
REBUILD trial recruiting
Fibrotic Interstitial Lung
Underpinned by positive Phase 2 acute hemodynamic
Disease at risk of
trial (2020) & Phase 2 chronic trial (2019)
Pulmonary Hypertension
PH-SARC
Acute hemodynamic study completed
Pulmonary Hypertension
Positive study results reported end-2021
associated with Sarcoidosis
Phase 2 chronic use trial designed and cleared by FDA
PH-COPD
Phase 2b ready
Pulmonary Hypertension
Multiple phase 2 studies completed
associated with COPD
Phase 2b trial design finalized
Bellerophon Therapeutics Overview |September 2022
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2022 20:59:07 UTC.