Bellerophon Therapeutics : Strengthened Balance Sheet Through $5 Million Registered Direct Offering with Life Sciences-focused Institutional Investor - Form 8-K

Balance Sheet:

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $6.9 million, compared to unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $24.7 million on December 31, 2021. The Company's capital position as of December 31, 2022 is not reflective of the subsequent transactions which closed in the first quarter of 2023. These transactions include the $1.7 million net proceeds from the sale of Company's net operating losses and research and development credits under the State of New Jersey's Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program in January 2023, the $6 million license payment, subject to tax closing costs, due from Baylor BioSciences and the net proceeds of approximately $5 million from the registered direct offering closed in March 2023.

About Bellerophon

Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system. For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com .

Forward-looking Statements

