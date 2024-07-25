5 Year Growth Plan & Equity Raising
Production growth, lower costs, increased margins and financial returns
July 2024
Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States
Contents
- Bellevue positioned for growth
- 5 Year Growth Plan
-
Proposed debt amendment and equity raise overview Appendix
A Project Update and Overview of the 5 Year Growth Plan B Company Overview
C Key Risks
D International Offer Restrictions E Underwriting Agreement
01
Bellevue - positioned for growth
Strong execution to date… strategy now to accelerate growth
Following the successful delivery of the Bellevue Gold Project, the focus is now on growth and margin expansion. Proposed debt amendment to provide financial flexibility to accelerate growth through the 5 Year Growth Plan
Successful project delivery
5 Year Growth Plan to +250koz1 pa
De-geared to fund growth
Successfully delivered the project from discovery to production in under 6 years
- Delivered on time and within budget
- Commercial Production declared May 24
- 80koz gold production in 2H FY24, guidance achieved. A$41m operational free cash flow generated in June Quarter FY24
- Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve expansion
- Probable Ore Reserves have increased +13% net of depletion to 1.51Moz
- Indicated Mineral Resources have grown +18% to 2.0Moz
- Current underground development and planned decline development creates the platform for exploration to grow the current high-grade 3.2Moz Resource
5 Year Growth Plan provides organic pathway to 250koz1 pa by FY28:
- FY25 production guidance of 165-180koz at a project AISC of A$1,750 - 1,850/oz
- Post the 5 Year Growth Plan, Bellevue to be a leading +250koz1 pa ASX producer, with first-quartile cost positioning
- Increase in underground ore movement from ~1Mtpa in FY25 to ~1.6Mtpa from FY27
- Increase in processing capacity from 1.0Mtpa to ~1.6Mtpa in FY27, with low capital cost
- Cost profile set to decrease by ~A$250/oz by FY28 through increasing scale and productivity benefits
- Exploration program targeting Resource growth (1.5-2.5Moz at 8-10 g/t gold exploration target2)
Debt amendment to provide financial flexibility to accelerate growth plans
- Proposed amendment to Project Loan Facility to unlock operating cashflows to fund 5 Year Growth Plan
- A$150m Institutional Placement to support the partial repayment of the Project Loan Facility
- Facility Amendment Letter executed between Bellevue and Macquarie Bank. Proposed partial early repayment and deferral of remaining principal repayments until 2027, subject to Macquarie Bank's internal approval process
- Frees up cashflow for immediate investment into development, infrastructure, exploration and process plant expansion
Notes:
9
1.
Refer to page 3 for cautionary statements regarding production targets.
2.
Refer to page 4 for cautionary statements regarding exploration targets.
Successful project delivery
Commercial production achieved in May 2024 with 2H FY24 production of 80,043 ounces in line with guidance, delivering free cash flow of A$41m in the June Qtr
June Quarterly highlights
- 2H FY24 gold production of 80,043 ounces - guidance achieved
- 42,705 oz produced in June Quarter at an average head grade of 6.1 g/t gold
- Record stope production - continued improvements in UG movement
- Continued refinement to mill processing and maintenance functions
- Strong start to commercial gold production with A$41 million of operational free cashflow during Q4 FY241
Gold Produced (oz)
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
Dec Q
Mar Q
Jun Q
7 Processed Head Grade (g/t)
6
5
4
3
2
Dec Q
Mar Q
Jun Q
200,000
Stope Tonnes (t)
150,000
100,000
50,000
0
Dec Q
Mar Q
Jun Q
Notes:
10
1. Free cash flow calculated as the sum of operating and investing cash flows, plus or minus the movement in opening and closing gold dore and bullion value (at closing month end
gold prices). Debt service costs excluded. Creditor payments up to date and in accordance with payment terms.
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
