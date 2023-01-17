Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Bellevue Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBN   CH0028422100

BELLEVUE GROUP AG

(BBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:26 2023-01-16 am EST
40.90 CHF   +1.49%
01:03aBellevue Asset Management launches debut private equity secondaries fund
EQ
2022Swiss Asset Manager Bellevue Boosts Private Markets Business
MT
2022Bellevue expands its Private Markets franchise
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bellevue Asset Management launches debut private equity secondaries fund

01/17/2023 | 01:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/Product Launch
Bellevue Asset Management launches debut private equity secondaries fund

17.01.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media release of January 17, 2023 
 

Bellevue Asset Management launches debut private equity secondaries fund

Shortly after the Secondaries Team consisting of Chris Davies, Steven Kroese and Lars Honegger, all experienced professionals in this field, commenced its activities at Bellevue on December 1, the asset management boutique is launching its maiden investment fund focused on the PE secondary market.

«Our clear and distinct concept for the Bellevue Global Private Equity Fund sets us apart from competitors. We wholeheartedly embrace the notion that small is beautiful and therefore focus exclusively on a market segment that is not on the radar screens of many PE investors. Large private equity secondaries players do not even look into transactions in the USD 1 mn to 30 mn range, whereas we believe this particular market segment thrives with alpha-generating opportunities,» says Steven Kroese, in describing the strategy behind the new fund.

The quality of the fund units in which investments are made is of paramount importance. In this inefficient segment of the market, the highly experienced team relies on its extensive network to identify and capture investment opportunities and ensures effective portfolio diversification and management. The fund has a global remit and is primarily active in the US and Europe. Its target return is comparable to primary buyout funds, but the margins of safety are significantly higher.

Unlike in public markets, investment success in the secondary PE market rests on having broad access to quality deal flow and to potential counterparties. Technology is another important aspect. Sophisticated quantitative financial modeling and valuation tools and the systematic gathering of a multitude of data points enable highly efficient and reliable analytics and the precise calibration of bids. Both are critical to the team's ability to operate in the secondaries market with agility and success.

Davies, Kroese and Honegger are supported by Jan Kollros, Head of Bellevue’s Private Markets unit and the CEO of its independent adbodmer subsidiary.

A buyer's market

«Discounts to Net Asset Value are widening and secondary market supply is also growing,» says Lars Honegger with respect to the current situation in the private equity secondary market. «Investor flows to and from PE funds are already net negative. As the record level of dry powder suggests, we are likely to see increasing capital call volume. That means that the structural selling pressure on LPs is also likely to persist.»

«Already today, interests in private equity funds are being sold in the secondary market for reasons that tend to reflect the liquidity needs of individual investors, for example, rather than the actual performance and quality of the underlying investments. This is a very favorable environment that offers us superb investment opportunities which will allow us to build a stable and diversified portfolio with great value potential. Our PE secondaries fund is an ideal component for rounding out an investment portfolio in today’s environment,» adds Chris Davies.

Visit www.bellevueglobalprivateequity.com for further information.

 

Contact
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht/Zurich,
Tanja Chicherio, tel. +41 44 267 67 09, tch@bellevue.ch

www.bellevue.ch

Bellevue – Excellence in Specialty Investments
Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare strategies, entrepreneur strategies, alternative and traditional investment strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 100 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed CHF 9.6 bn in assets as of June 30, 2022.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Bellevue Group AG
Seestrasse 16
8700 Küsnacht
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 267 67 00
Fax: +41 44 267 67 01
E-mail: info@bellevue.ch
Internet: www.bellevue.ch
ISIN: CH0028422100
Valor: A0LG3Z
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1536145

 
End of News EQS News Service

1536145  17.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1536145&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about BELLEVUE GROUP AG
01:03aBellevue Asset Management launches debut private equity secondaries fund
EQ
2022Swiss Asset Manager Bellevue Boosts Private Markets Business
MT
2022Bellevue expands its Private Markets franchise
EQ
2022Bellevue : Investor presentation Half-year figures 2022
PU
2022Bellevue : Business report
PU
2022Swiss Asset Manager Bellevue's H1 Profit Dips 36% As Revenue Shrinks
MT
2022Bellevue reports a market related decline in net profit for the first half to CHF 14.3 ..
EQ
2022Bellevue Group AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Bellevue : Sustainable Healthcare – sustainability rating upgraded to triple A
PU
2022Bellevue Group Holds Final Close for SME-focused Private Markets Fund
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELLEVUE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 101 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,67%
Capitalization 544 M 587 M 587 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 93
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart BELLEVUE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Bellevue Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELLEVUE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 40,90 CHF
Average target price 35,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target -14,4%
Managers and Directors
André Rüegg Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hutter Chief Financial Officer
Veit D. de Maddalena Chairman
Daniel H. Sigg Independent Director
Katrin Wehr-Seiter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELLEVUE GROUP AG9.36%587
BLACKSTONE INC.14.62%59 679
KKR & CO. INC.16.33%46 500
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.9.28%39 894
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC3.77%18 739
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.13.99%15 043