Bellevue : Strong investor demand – BB Entrepreneur Private fund announces third closing

The BB Entrepreneur Private strategy of Bellevue Asset Management, which is focused on providing growth financing to unlisted small- and mid-sized Swiss companies, has received additional capital from top-tier investors. After its third closing, capital commitments now total CHF 55 mn. The private equity fund may raise further capital in the future.

It has obtained commitments from more than 60 investors, ranging from pension funds, credit institutes and SMEs to investment companies, asset managers and wealthy individuals.

Since the opening investment period, the fund's managers have acquired stakes in five domestic SMEs through six transactions and have thus invested a significant amount of the committed capital. The most recent investment was made in a Swiss e-commerce holding company with a strong position in (personalized) gifts and event tickets. The capital invested by the BB Entrepreneur Private Fund will be used to lock in further growth by establishing new business areas and to realize economies of scale through a modular IT infrastructure.