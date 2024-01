Bellini Nautica SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the sale of both new and used yachts and speed boats. The Company focuses primarily on the sale of new Cranchi yachts and used Riva speed boats, dinghies and motor boats. It provides also a long-term charter service which allows its customers to rent boats. Bellini Nautica SpA offers services such as boat refitting and painting, boat storage and harbor services, mechanical assistance and maintenance, boat transfer and transportation, as well as technical counseling and naval procedures. The Company restores collectable Riva boats and sells accessories such as Garmin, Fusion, Navigon, Navionics and Raymarine nautical apparel. The Company operates locally.

Sector Recreational Products