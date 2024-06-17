(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Bellini Nautica advances 12 percent after rallying more than 95 percent in the last month and 36 percent in the last twelve.

Aton Green Storage gains 8.3% after gaining 15% in the last month. Over the past year, the stock has lost 1.0%.

LOSERS

Jonix gives up 13% after losing 18% in the last month and 2.7% in the last year.

Mevim is 4.8% in the red after falling 11% in the last month. Over the past year, the stock has posted a four-digit gain.

