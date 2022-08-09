BellRing Brands Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering of Shares of Common Stock Held by Post

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) (“BellRing”) yesterday announced the pricing of its underwritten offering of shares of its common stock currently owned by Post Holdings, Inc. (“Post”), BellRing’s former parent company, at a public offering price of $23.50 per share. The offering was upsized from 10,808,473 shares to 14,800,000 shares of BellRing’s common stock. Post expects to exchange such shares of our common stock for certain indebtedness of Post held by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Bank PLC, Citicorp North America, Inc., Goldman Sachs Lending Partners LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (collectively, the “term loan lenders”) prior to the closing of the offering. The term loan lenders or their designees (collectively, the “selling stockholders”) then expect to sell such shares of common stock to the underwriters in the offering. BellRing is not selling any shares of its common stock and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in the offering. The offering is expected to close on August 11, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Following the completion of the offering, Post will own 4,597,339 shares of common stock of BellRing.

As part of and subject to the completion of the offering, BellRing intends to concurrently repurchase from the underwriters 800,000 shares out of the aggregate 14,800,000 shares of its common stock that are the subject of the offering. The price per share to be paid by BellRing will equal the price at which the underwriters will purchase the shares of BellRing’s common stock from the selling stockholders in the offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead book-runners and representatives of the underwriters for the offering.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a rapidly growing leader in the global convenient nutrition category offering ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, appeal to a broad range of consumers and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience. BellRing’s commitment to consumers is to strive to make highly effective products that deliver best-in-class nutritionals and superior taste.

