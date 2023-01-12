Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BellRing Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRBR   US0798231009

BELLRING BRANDS, INC.

(BRBR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-12 pm EST
26.65 USD   +2.19%
05:01pBellRing Brands Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call
GL
05:00pBellRing Brands Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call
AQ
2022MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 30, 2022
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BellRing Brands Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call

01/12/2023 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) today announced it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EST to discuss financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2023 outlook and to respond to questions. Darcy H. Davenport, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul A. Rode, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call.

BellRing also announced it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter after market close on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (800) 245-3047 in the United States and (203) 518-9783 from outside of the United States. The conference identification number is BRBRQ123. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of BellRing’s website at www.bellring.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, February 14, 2023 by dialing (800) 695-0671 in the United States and (402) 220-1397 from outside of the United States. A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on BellRing’s website in the Investor Relations section.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a rapidly growing leader in the global convenient nutrition category offering ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, appeal to a broad range of consumers and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience. BellRing’s commitment to consumers is to strive to make highly effective products that deliver best-in-class nutritionals and superior taste. For more information, visit www.bellring.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Jennifer Meyer
jennifer.meyer@bellringbrands.com
(314) 644-7665


All news about BELLRING BRANDS, INC.
05:01pBellRing Brands Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call
GL
05:00pBellRing Brands Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call
AQ
2022MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 30, 20..
MS
2022Bellring Brands, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements a..
AQ
2022Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on BellRing Brands to $29 From $28, Maintains Overw..
MT
2022Cowen Initiates BellRing Brands at Outperform Rating With $31 Price Target
MT
2022Needham Starts BellRing Brands at Buy With $32 Price Target
MT
2022BellRing Brands Board Approves New $50 Million Share-Repurchase Program
MT
2022Bellring Brands, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022BellRing Brands, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $50 million worth of its shares.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELLRING BRANDS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 589 M - -
Net income 2023 167 M - -
Net Debt 2023 743 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 531 M 3 531 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,69x
EV / Sales 2024 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 380
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart BELLRING BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BellRing Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELLRING BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 26,08 $
Average target price 31,94 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darcy Horn Davenport President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul A. Rode Chief Financial Officer
Robert V. Vitale Executive Chairman
Thomas P. Erickson Independent Director
Jennifer Kuperman Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.1.72%3 531
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.0.64%8 562
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.4.38%6 015
BALCHEM CORPORATION3.28%4 053
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-4.97%3 555
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.1.72%3 531