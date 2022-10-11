Early Warning Report for BellRock Brands Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - West 4th Holdings, LLC ("West 4th") announces today that on October 10, 2022 West 4th entered into a voting agreement (the "Voting Agreement") dated October 10, 2022 pursuant to which West 4th acquired control and direction over 920,831,315 common shares (the "Subject Shares") in the capital of BellRock Brands Inc. (the "Issuer"), representing approximately 85% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer. The Subject Shares are held by certain shareholders of the Issuer, being BR Brands, LLC, Rose Capital Fund I, LP and RSG6, LLC (the "Shareholders"). There has been no change in beneficial or registered ownership of the Subject Shares.

Pursuant to the Voting Agreement, West 4th acquired the control and direction over the Subject Shares for a sum of $10.00 to each of the Shareholders. Pursuant to the Voting Agreement, among other things, the Shareholders have agreed to vote the Subject Shares in accordance with the direction of West 4th. The Voting Agreement was entered into in connection with the Issuer's strategic initiatives.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning

System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues which requires a report to be filed under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters.

The Issuer's head office is located at 1500 Royal Centre, 1055 West Georgia Street, P.O. Box 11117, Vancouver, BC, V6E 4N7. For inquiries or a copy of the related early warning report required under Canadian provincial securities legislation, a copy of which has also been filed on www.sedar.com, please contact:

West 4th Holdings, LLC.

P.O. Box 264

Kulpsville, PA 19443

