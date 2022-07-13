BELLSYSTEM24 : Consolidated financial results for the Three months ended May 31, 2022

：Shunsuke Noda, President and Chief Executive Officer
Contact
：Toyohisa Tsuji, Managing Executive Officer
TEL
：+81-3-6843-0024
Scheduled date of filing of quarterly reports
：July 14, 2022
Scheduled date of start of dividend payment
：―
Preparation of 1Q earnings presentation material
：Yes
Holding of 1Q earnings briefing
：No
(Figures are rounded to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated financial results for the Three months ended May 31, 2022 (From March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022)
Consolidated operating results
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Revenue
Operating income
Income before
Net income
income taxes
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended
39,244
7.6
4,278
19.6
4,047
13.7
2,637
11.0
May 31, 2022
Three months ended
36,458
11.6
3,577
17.3
3,558
22.7
2,374
23.2
May 31, 2021
Net income
Total Comprehensive
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
attributable to owners
income
per share
per share
of the parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Yen
Three months ended
2,558
10.0
3,093
20.4
34.78
34.56
May 31, 2022
Three months ended
2,323
21.0
2,570
41.1
31.63
31.38
May 31, 2021
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total equity
Ratio of equity
Total asset
Total equity
attributable to owners
attributable to owners
of the parent
of the parent
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of May 31,2022
181,323
60,315
59,805
33.0
As of February 28, 2022
178,312
59,489
58,986
33.1
2．Dividend
Dividend per share
First
Second
Third
Fiscal
Annual
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
year-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022
－
24.00
－
30.00
54.00
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2023
－
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2023
30.00
－
30.00
60.00
(planned)
(Note) Revision of most recently announced dividend forecasts : No
3 ．Consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (From March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
(Percentages represent changes from the same period of previous fiscal year)
Net income
Basic
Income before
attributable to
Revenue
Operating income
Net income
earnings per
income taxes
owners of the
share
parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Fiscal year ending
148,000
1.0
14,000
5.8
13,900
3.2
9,400
2.9
9,200
2.9
125.08
February 28, 2023
(Note) Revisions of financial forecast in the latest announcement : No
(Notes)
(1) Changes in status of significant subsidiaries during the period
(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): No
(2) Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS
Changes in accounting policies other than① above
Changes in accounting estimates
No
No
No
Number of issued shares (common share)
Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
As of May 31,2022
：
73,715,734
shares
As of February 28, 2022
：
73,715,734
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of period:
As of May 31,2022
：
154,106
shares
As of February 28, 2022
：
160,522
shares
③ Average number of shares:
Three months ended May 31, 2022
：
73,556,991
shares
Three months ended May 31, 2021
：
73,499,878
shares
Disclosure regarding the execution of the quarterly review process
This quarterly financial report is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. At the time of disclosure of this financial report, review procedures for the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements are in progress.
Explanation about the appropriate use of the results forecasts and other special notes
(Note on forward-looking statements, etc.)
Forward-looking statements, including the results forecasts contained in this material, are based on information currently available for the Company and certain assumptions which the Company deems reasonable. The Company does not intend to provide any guarantee on the realization on these forecasts. Actual business results May differ materially from the forecasts due to various factors.
Bellsystem24 Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:13:03 UTC.