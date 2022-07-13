BELLSYSTEM24 : Consolidated financial results for the Three months ended May 31, 2022

This English document was prepared for reference purpose. Should there be any discrepancy between the translation and the original Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.

Consolidated financial results for the Three months ended May 31, 2022

[IFRS]

July 13, 2022 Company name ：BELLSYSTEM 24 Holdings, Inc. Stock exchange listing ：Tokyo Stock exchange code ：6183 URL ：https://www.bell24.co.jp/en/ Representative ：Shunsuke Noda, President and Chief Executive Officer Contact ：Toyohisa Tsuji, Managing Executive Officer TEL ：+81-3-6843-0024

Scheduled date of filing of quarterly reports ：July 14, 2022 Scheduled date of start of dividend payment ：― Preparation of 1Q earnings presentation material ：Yes Holding of 1Q earnings briefing ：No (Figures are rounded to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated financial results for the Three months ended May 31, 2022 (From March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022)

Consolidated operating results

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Revenue Operating income Income before Net income income taxes Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended 39,244 7.6 4,278 19.6 4,047 13.7 2,637 11.0 May 31, 2022 Three months ended 36,458 11.6 3,577 17.3 3,558 22.7 2,374 23.2 May 31, 2021 Net income Total Comprehensive Basic earnings Diluted earnings attributable to owners income per share per share of the parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Yen Three months ended 2,558 10.0 3,093 20.4 34.78 34.56 May 31, 2022 Three months ended 2,323 21.0 2,570 41.1 31.63 31.38 May 31, 2021

(2) Consolidated financial position