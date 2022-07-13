Log in
    6183   JP3835760004

BELLSYSTEM24 HOLDINGS, INC.

(6183)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-13 am EDT
1406.00 JPY   +2.55%
02:14aBELLSYSTEM24 : Consolidated financial results for the Three months ended May 31, 2022
PU
04/06BELLSYSTEM24 : Consolidated financial results for the Fiscal year Ended February 28, 2022
PU
04/06BELLSYSTEM24 : Supplementary Materials for Financial Results of the Fiscal Year Ended February 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BELLSYSTEM24 : Consolidated financial results for the Three months ended May 31, 2022

07/13/2022 | 02:14am EDT
This English document was prepared for reference purpose. Should there be any discrepancy between the translation and the original Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.

Consolidated financial results for the Three months ended May 31, 2022

[IFRS]

July 13, 2022

Company name

BELLSYSTEM 24 Holdings, Inc.

Stock exchange listing Tokyo

Stock exchange code

6183

URL https://www.bell24.co.jp/en/

Representative

Shunsuke Noda, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact

Toyohisa Tsuji, Managing Executive Officer

TEL

+81-3-6843-0024

Scheduled date of filing of quarterly reports

July 14, 2022

Scheduled date of start of dividend payment

：―

Preparation of 1Q earnings presentation material

Yes

Holding of 1Q earnings briefing

No

(Figures are rounded to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated financial results for the Three months ended May 31, 2022 (From March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022)

  1. Consolidated operating results

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Revenue

Operating income

Income before

Net income

income taxes

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended

39,244

7.6

4,278

19.6

4,047

13.7

2,637

11.0

May 31, 2022

Three months ended

36,458

11.6

3,577

17.3

3,558

22.7

2,374

23.2

May 31, 2021

Net income

Total Comprehensive

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

attributable to owners

income

per share

per share

of the parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Yen

Three months ended

2,558

10.0

3,093

20.4

34.78

34.56

May 31, 2022

Three months ended

2,323

21.0

2,570

41.1

31.63

31.38

May 31, 2021

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total equity

Ratio of equity

Total asset

Total equity

attributable to owners

attributable to owners

of the parent

of the parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of May 31,2022

181,323

60,315

59,805

33.0

As of February 28, 2022

178,312

59,489

58,986

33.1

2Dividend

Dividend per share

First

Second

Third

Fiscal

Annual

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

year-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022

24.00

30.00

54.00

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2023

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2023

30.00

30.00

60.00

(planned)

(Note) Revision of most recently announced dividend forecasts : No

3 Consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (From March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

(Percentages represent changes from the same period of previous fiscal year)

Net income

Basic

Income before

attributable to

Revenue

Operating income

Net income

earnings per

income taxes

owners of the

share

parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Fiscal year ending

148,000

1.0

14,000

5.8

13,900

3.2

9,400

2.9

9,200

2.9

125.08

February 28, 2023

(Note) Revisions of financial forecast in the latest announcement : No

(Notes)

(1) Changes in status of significant subsidiaries during the period

(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): No

(2) Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

  • Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS
  • Changes in accounting policies other than above
  • Changes in accounting estimates
  • No
  • No
  • No
  1. Number of issued shares (common share)
  • Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

As of May 31,2022

73,715,734

shares

As of February 28, 2022

73,715,734

shares

  • Number of treasury shares at the end of period:

As of May 31,2022

154,106

shares

As of February 28, 2022

160,522

shares

Average number of shares:

Three months ended May 31, 2022

73,556,991

shares

Three months ended May 31, 2021

73,499,878

shares

  • Disclosure regarding the execution of the quarterly review process

This quarterly financial report is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. At the time of disclosure of this financial report, review procedures for the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements are in progress.

  • Explanation about the appropriate use of the results forecasts and other special notes

(Note on forward-looking statements, etc.)

Forward-looking statements, including the results forecasts contained in this material, are based on information currently available for the Company and certain assumptions which the Company deems reasonable. The Company does not intend to provide any guarantee on the realization on these forecasts. Actual business results May differ materially from the forecasts due to various factors.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

（１） Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial PositionUnaudited

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

February 28, 2022

May 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

6,196

9,584

Trade and other receivables

21,181

20,801

Other financial assets

289

294

Other current assets

1,143

1,113

Total current assets

28,809

31,792

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

40,067

39,594

Goodwill

94,900

94,900

Intangible assets

2,064

1,950

Investments accounted for using the equity method

2,641

2,729

Deferred tax assets

2,806

2,806

Other financial assets

6,940

7,486

Other non-current assets

85

66

Total non-current assets

149,503

149,531

Total assets

178,312

181,323

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

February 28, 2022

May 31, 2022

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

6,691

6,116

Borrowings

37,481

38,864

Income taxes payable

2,222

1,649

Liabilities for employee benefits

12,005

13,029

Other financial liabilities

6,095

6,053

Other current liabilities

2,909

4,265

Total current liabilities

67,403

69,976

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

21,971

21,973

Provisions

2,211

2,381

Liabilities for employee benefits

652

655

Deferred tax liabilities

8

8

Other financial liabilities

26,569

26,005

Other non-current liabilities

9

10

Total non-current liabilities

51,420

51,032

Total liabilities

118,823

121,008

Equity

Common stock

27,079

27,079

Capital surplus

3,478

3,475

Other components of equity

(57)

402

Retained earnings

28,783

29,134

Treasury shares

(297)

(285)

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

58,986

59,805

Non-controlling interest

503

510

Total equity

59,489

60,315

Total liabilities and equity

178,312

181,323

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bellsystem24 Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 147 B 1 078 M 1 078 M
Net income 2023 9 139 M 66,9 M 66,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 4,34%
Capitalization 101 B 738 M 738 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 10 461
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart BELLSYSTEM24 HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BELLSYSTEM24 Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELLSYSTEM24 HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 371,00 JPY
Average target price 1 890,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shunsuke Noda President, CEO & Representative Director
Masaaki Obayashi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasuhiro Matsuda Chief Information Officer & Head-Technology
Aki Tsurumaki Independent Outside Director
Nobuya Ishizaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELLSYSTEM24 HOLDINGS, INC.13.03%738
CINTAS CORPORATION-14.83%38 962
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-20.89%18 628
EDENRED SE13.53%11 382
BUREAU VERITAS SA-16.72%11 006
LG CORP.-4.94%9 535