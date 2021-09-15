Log in
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 09/14
892 JPY   +0.90%
Belluna : Monthly report for August

09/15/2021 | 02:22am EDT
【Monthly Sales Data】

This data is calculated on basis before adjustment.
Other business segment includes Property business segment.
The segment of Maimu Co., Ltd. is changed from the Retail Store Sales Business to Other Business from the current fiscal year.

FY ending March 31, 2022 (From April, 2021 to March, 2022)

Download PDF File including Comments for Results

(YOY)

Apr May Jun 1Q Jul Aug Sep 2Q
General Mail Order 42.5% 6.8% -0.1% 13.3% 0.3% -14.0%
Mail Order
(Items) 		Apparel 48.1% 8.3% 1.0% 15.9% 18.7% -9.4%
Furniture, Goods and Other 17.5% -3.5% 2.0% 4.3% -23.3% -17.9%
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete) 		33.7% -1.1% -0.9% 7.7% 12.3% -21.1%
Retail store 518.5% 110.2% -16.3% 65.1% 3.5% -23.5%
Cosmetics&Healthy food -0.7% -9.7% -14.1% -8.4% -20.3% -24.1%
Gourmet 47.9% 22.9% 22.4% 29.9% 9.8% 16.2%
Nurse 8.4% 15.4% -8.3% 4.5% -17.8% 23.5%
Database 1.3% 13.7% 19.0% 11.1% 4.5% 17.4%
Kimono store sales 111.8% 67.1% 17.6% 49.9% 21.2% -0.9%
Other 449.7% 41.6% 19.6% 157.5% 17.1% 368.2%
Consolidated Total 55.0% 13.1% 4.1% 21.4% 1.1% 28.9%
※Reference　General Mail Order
(Handling amount) 		36.2% 3.5% 0.5% 11.0% 0.0% -13.5%
Oct Nov Dec 3Q Jan Feb Mar 4Q Total
General Mail Order 8.1%
Mail Order
(Items) 		Apparel 13.8%
Furniture, Goods and Othe -3.5%
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete) 		4.2%
Retail store 34.8%
Cosmetics&Healthy food -14.1%
Gourmet 23.3%
Nurse 2.9%
Database 11.2%
Kimono store sales 29.0%
Other 178.2%
Consolidated Total 18.8%
※Reference　General Mail Orde
(Handling amount) 		6.5%

FY ending March 31, 2021 (From April, 2020 to March, 2021)

(YOY)

Apr May Jun 1Q Jul Aug Sep 2Q
General Mail Order -16.0% 9.3% 34.3% 8.6% 20.1% 25.6% -3.9% 9.4%
Mail Order
(Items) 		Apparel -15.0% 12.4% 27.8% 8.1% 15.7% 28.5% -2.2% 9.4%
Furniture, Goods and Other -2.1% 22.6% 49.5% 22.8% 31.9% 29.8% -5.4% 12.5%
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete) 		6.6% 52.6% 62.5% 40.5% 24.3% 57.1% 21.6% 31.7%
Retail store -86.8% -67.5% 5.7% -52.5% -11.0% -17.2% -14.8% -14.1%
Cosmetics&Healthy food -1.1% 10.9% 16.2% 8.4% 19.1% 5.6% 0.7% 7.9%
Gourmet 25.7% 38.8% 49.6% 38.3% 23.5% 31.9% 29.0% 27.8%
Nurse 22.1% 19.0% 58.1% 31.7% 55.6% 61.8% 31.4% 48.8%
Database 26.3% 12.0% 16.0% 18.1% 17.0% 15.9% 13.3% 15.3%
Kimono store sales -65.5% -46.6% -22.5% -43.3% -34.8% -19.1% -25.6% -26.5%
Other -34.0% -29.5% -21.6% -28.3% -13.4% -12.9% -6.2% -10.8%
Consolidated Total -12.3% 4.0% 22.9% 4.7% 10.5% 12.4% -2.3% 5.6%
※Reference　General Mail Order
(Handling amount) 		-6.9% 20.9% 41.1% 18.0% 26.1% 33.7% -2.2% 13.5%
Oct Nov Dec 3Q Jan Feb Mar 4Q Total
General Mail Order 37.8% 14.3% 23.1% 24.4% 31.8% 16.8% 36.4% 27.8% 17.6%
Mail Order
(Items) 		Apparel 43.6% 14.9% 27.7% 27.4% 40.3% 13.9% 36.6% 29.4% 18.7%
Furniture, Goods and Othe 35.7% 22.4% 23.4% 27.3% 32.4% 23.5% 32.2% 29.0% 23.2%
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete) 		81.7% 39.4% 42.9% 52.7% 55.7% 36.2% 48.3% 46.8% 43.6%
Retail store 0.9% -19.7% -15.7% -12.0% -37.8% -9.1% 52.2% -0.9% -23.5%
Cosmetics&Healthy food 30.2% 6.6% 4.6% 13.0% 1.5% -7.3% -4.3% -3.5% 6.4%
Gourmet 62.9% 43.0% 31.7% 39.8% 48.0% 75.2% 75.1% 66.4% 42.9%
Nurse 44.4% 37.6% 57.8% 46.6% 83.1% 45.0% 23.7% 47.3% 43.1%
Database 7.9% 8.6% 17.5% 11.0% 8.6% 6.5% 6.5% 7.2% 12.6%
Kimono store sales 6.3% -3.4% -6.0% -2.0% -3.5% -15.1% 25.2% 7.4% -14.7%
Other 19.3% 9.6% 6.9% 12.4% -30.1% -29.0% 15.6% -15.8% -10.2%
Consolidated Total 33.4% 14.9% 20.7% 22.4% 22.9% 13.7% 29.5% 22.2% 14.0%
※Reference　General Mail Orde
(Handling amount) 		43.9% 18.0% 26.5% 28.8% 37.4% 18.6% 36.2% 30.1% 23.0%

Disclaimer

BELLUNA Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 06:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 236 B 2 151 M 2 151 M
Net income 2022 11 900 M 109 M 109 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,25x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 86 232 M 786 M 787 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 320
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart BELLUNA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Belluna Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELLUNA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 892,00 JPY
Average target price 1 700,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 90,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kiyoshi Yasuno President & Representative Director
Yasumasa Asanuma Director & General Manager-Information Systems
Tomohiro Matsuda Director, Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Yukimitsu Watanabe Independent Outside Director
Hideki Yamagata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELLUNA CO., LTD.-21.34%786
AMAZON.COM, INC.6.15%1 747 220
JD.COM, INC.-11.38%120 913
WAYFAIR INC.18.75%27 676
ETSY, INC.19.50%27 127
ALLEGRO.EU SA-26.68%16 561