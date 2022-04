Belluna : Monthly report for March

【Monthly Sales Data】

This data is calculated on basis before adjustment.

The sales of Select Co., Ltd. are not included in the Apparel & Furniture, Goods business.Overseas sales of Ozio are not included in the Cosmetics business.

FY ending March 31, 2022 (From April, 2021 to March, 2022) Download PDF File including Comments for Results (YOY) Apr May Jun 1Q Jul Aug Sep 2Q ■Mail order 30.6% 8.5% 2.0% 12.4% -2.5% -2.4% 0.2% -1.4% Apparel & Furniture, Goods 42.5% 6.8% -0.1% 13.3% 0.3% -14.0% -4.5% -5.1% Mail Order(Items): Apparel 48.1% 8.3% 1.0% 15.9% 18.7% -9.4% -3.1% 2.5% Furniture, Goods and Other 17.5% -3.5% 2.0% 4.3% -23.3% -17.9% -5.5% -14.4% E-Commerce (Internet-complete) : 33.7% -1.1% -0.9% 7.7% 12.3% -21.1% -3.8% -3.4% Retail store: 518.5% 110.2% -16.3% 65.1% 3.5% -23.5% -13.0% -9.5% ※Reference General Mail Order(Handling amount) 36.2% 3.5% 0.5% 11.0% 0.0% -13.5% -3.9% -4.8% Cosmetics & Healthy food -0.7% -9.7% -14.1% -8.4% -20.3% -24.1% -24.2% -22.9% Cosmetics 2.2% -7.3% -10.5% -5.3% -18.7% -20.3% -23.5% -20.9% Healthy food -8.3% -15.8% -22.8% -16.1% -24.1% -32.9% -26.0% -27.7% Gourmet 47.9% 22.9% 22.4% 29.9% 9.8% 16.2% 23.6% 16.5% Gourmet 47.3% 31.4% 20.1% 31.6% 12.4% 19.2% 21.6% 17.6% Wine 48.9% 10.2% 26.5% 27.3% 5.4% 11.0% 27.2% 14.5% Nurse 8.4% 15.4% -8.3% 4.5% -17.8% 23.5% 22.1% 7.2% Database 1.3% 13.7% 19.0% 11.1% 4.5% 17.4% 6.2% 9.5% ■Kimono store sales 111.8% 67.1% 17.6% 49.9% 21.2% -0.9% 10.2% 9.6% ■Property,Other 449.7% 41.6% 19.6% 157.5% 17.1% 368.2% 12.4% 137.1% Property 883.1% 113.6% 58.1% 346.4% 44.8% 464.7% 17.6% 198.3% Other 35.7% -9.2% -12.3% 2.3% -25.1% 12.1% -0.1% -7.3% Consolidated Total 55.0% 13.1% 4.1% 21.4% 1.1% 28.9% 2.3% 9.4% Oct Nov Dec 3Q Jan Feb Mar 4Q Total ■Mail order -11.6% -1.1% 2.9% -3.1% -6.9% -13.4% -6.3% -8.9% -0.2% Apparel & Furniture, Goods -13.8% -1.8% 2.4% -4.8% -4.6% -17.5% -8.0% -10.0% -1.1% Mail Order(Items): Apparel -14.4% 0.9% 5.7% -2.9% -2.4% -17.2% -3.7% -7.6% 2.2% Furniture, Goods and Other -14.9% -8.2% -4.0% -9.4% -10.8% -17.0% -13.8% -14.0% -7.9% E-Commerce (Internet-complete) : -18.0% -5.6% -9.6% -11.1% -10.8% -19.4% -16.1% -15.3% -5.7% Retail store: -1.1% 2.5% 6.6% 2.3% 18.9% -28.0% -12.2% -8.6% 9.8% ※Reference General Mail Order(Handling amount) -14.6% -1.7% 2.0% -5.2% -5.3% -17.3% -8.7% -10.5% -1.9% Cosmetics & Healthy food -22.3% -18.5% -23.8% -21.6% -12.2% -17.2% -15.6% -15.0% -17.2% Cosmetics -22.3% -15.8% -24.4% -20.9% -11.7% -17.8% -16.1% -15.2% -15.8% Healthy food -22.4% -25.6% -21.9% -23.2% -13.5% -15.5% -14.1% -14.4% -20.8% Gourmet -2.7% 9.5% 13.8% 9.4% 4.9% -1.9% -2.0% 0.0% 12.1% Gourmet 4.0% 11.3% 15.9% 13.0% 11.5% 2.7% -2.0% 3.3% 14.6% Wine -12.8% 6.6% 2.8% -0.8% -4.7% -11.3% -1.9% -5.8% 6.9% Nurse -10.4% -9.4% -15.5% -11.9% -34.4% -17.4% -7.3% -20.1% -5.4% Database 6.8% 8.1% 1.5% 5.6% 0.9% -4.4% 6.4% 0.7% 6.6% ■Kimono store sales -7.5% -2.7% 2.7% -2.0% 1.8% 17.7% 10.3% 10.0% 12.4% ■Property,Other 2.0% 11.6% 41.4% 15.5% 95.3% 23.3% 27.4% 45.7% 83.3% Property 18.1% 23.0% 73.8% 33.4% 164.8% 58.2% 43.5% 80.4% 144.2% Other -23.0% -6.0% -1.7% -11.1% 13.7% -22.0% 2.1% -1.6% -4.8% Consolidated Total -10.3% -0.5% 4.5% -1.9% -2.1% -8.7% -1.0% -3.7% 5.5%

FY ending March 31, 2021 (From April, 2020 to March, 2021) (YOY) Apr May Jun 1Q Jul Aug Sep 2Q ■Mail order -4.0% 13.1% 34.3% 14.0% 23.6% 25.2% 3.7% 15.4% Apparel & Furniture, Goods -16.0% 9.3% 34.3% 8.6% 20.1% 25.6% -3.9% 9.4% Mail Order(Items): Apparel -15.0% 12.4% 27.8% 8.1% 15.7% 28.5% -2.2% 9.4% Furniture, Goods and Other -2.1% 22.6% 49.5% 22.8% 31.9% 29.8% -5.4% 12.5% E-Commerce (Internet-complete) : 6.6% 52.6% 62.5% 40.5% 24.3% 57.1% 21.6% 31.7% Retail store: -86.8% -67.5% 5.7% -52.5% -11.0% -17.2% -14.8% -14.1% ※Reference General Mail Order(Handling amount) -6.9% 20.9% 41.1% 18.0% 26.1% 33.7% -2.2% 13.5% Cosmetics & Healthy food -1.1% 10.9% 16.2% 8.4% 19.1% 5.6% 0.7% 7.9% Cosmetics -1.2% 17.8% 21.0% 11.8% 26.9% 21.7% 6.2% 17.4% Healthy food -0.8% -3.3% 6.2% 0.8% 3.9% -18.8% -10.6% -9.5% Gourmet 25.7% 38.8% 49.6% 38.3% 23.5% 31.9% 29.0% 27.8% Gourmet 22.2% 37.1% 49.5% 36.7% 22.2% 29.5% 33.1% 28.0% Wine 31.1% 41.6% 49.7% 40.8% 25.8% 36.1% 22.5% 27.5% Nurse 22.1% 19.0% 58.1% 31.7% 55.6% 61.8% 31.4% 48.8% Database 26.3% 12.0% 16.0% 18.1% 17.0% 15.9% 13.3% 15.3% ■Kimono store sales -65.5% -46.6% -22.5% -43.3% -34.8% -19.1% -25.6% -26.5% ■Property,Other -34.0% -29.5% -21.6% -28.3% -13.4% -12.9% -6.2% -10.8% Property -38.2% -50.0% -36.3% -41.8% -10.2% -7.0% 0.8% -5.3% Other -29.4% -0.5% -3.2% -11.6% -17.9% -29.3% -19.6% -21.6% Consolidated Total -12.3% 4.0% 22.9% 4.7% 10.5% 12.4% -2.3% 5.6% Oct Nov Dec 3Q Jan Feb Mar 4Q Total ■Mail order 37.7% 17.6% 25.3% 26.3% 32.1% 22.1% 31.9% 28.5% 21.2% Apparel & Furniture, Goods 37.8% 14.3% 23.1% 24.4% 31.8% 16.8% 36.4% 27.8% 17.6% Mail Order(Items): Apparel -43.6% 14.9% 27.7% 27.4% 40.3% 13.9% 36.6% 29.4% 18.7% Furniture, Goods and Other 35.7% 22.4% 23.4% 27.3% 32.4% 23.5% 32.2% 29.0% 23.2% E-Commerce (Internet-complete) : 81.7% 39.4% 42.9% 52.7% 55.7% 36.2% 48.3% 46.8% 43.6% Retail store: 0.9% -19.7% -15.7% -12.0% -37.8% -9.1% 52.2% -0.9% -23.5% ※Reference General Mail Order(Handling amount) 43.9% 18.0% 26.5% 28.8% 37.4% 18.6% 36.2% 30.1% 23.0% Cosmetics & Healthy food 30.2% 6.6% 4.6% 13.0% 1.5% -7.3% -4.3% -3.5% 6.4% Cosmetics 22.9% 13.1% 11.9% 15.7% 3.4% 0.7% 0.8% 1.6% 11.4% Healthy food 49.0% -7.2% -11.4% 6.8% -3.5% -24.2% -16.5% -15.5% -4.6% Gourmet 62.9% 43.0% 31.7% 39.8% 48.0% 75.2% 75.1% 66.4% 42.9% Gourmet 55.2% 46.8% 30.7% 37.3% 51.9% 73.2% 93.4% 73.3% 42.6% Wine 76.0% 37.2% 36.9% 47.4% 42.5% 79.4% 50.2% 55.7% 43.6% Nurse 44.4% 37.6% 57.8% 46.6% 83.1% 45.0% 23.7% 47.3% 43.1% Database 7.9% 8.6% 17.5% 11.0% 8.6% 6.5% 6.5% 7.2% 12.6% ■Kimono store sales 6.3% -3.4% -6.0% -2.0% -3.5% -15.1% 25.2% 7.4% -14.7% ■Property,Other 19.3% 9.6% 6.9% 12.4% -30.1% -29.0% 15.6% -15.8% -10.2% Property 23.9% 27.6% 14.6% 22.8% -39.1% -32.5% 18.1% -19.6% -10.2% Other 12.8% -9.9% -1.8% -0.2% -15.3% -23.9% 11.8% -10.0% -10.1% Consolidated Total 33.4% 14.9% 20.7% 22.4% 22.9% 13.7% 29.5% 22.2% 14.0%

【Number of orders and unit price per order for each division of the Mail order】

Apparel & Furniture, Goods and Infirmiere do not include results from actual stores.

[FY ending March 31, 2022] From April 2021 to March 2022 Apr May Jun 1Q Jul Aug Sep 2Q ■Mail order Apparel & Furniture, Goods Number of orders 41.0% 6.5% 9.9% 16.9% 9.9% -9.5% -1.4% 0.1% Order unit price -4.7% -7.1% -10.4% -7.3% -8.7% -3.9% -4.0% -5.6% Cosmetics & Healthy food Cosmetics Number of orders -6.3% -12.0% -16.2% -11.6% -22.3% -22.2% -21.4% -22.0% Order unit price 2.1% 2.6% 8.0% 4.2% 6.6% 7.1% 6.6% 6.8% Healthy food Number of orders -26.2% -34.4% -41.0% -34.5% -43.8% -43.9% -36.6% -41.5% Order unit price 11.7% 12.8% 9.4% 11.1% 9.3% 4.6% 3.6% 5.9% Gourmet Gourmet Number of orders 62.1% 65.4% 35.7% 54.2% 46.4% 59.9% 48.2% 50.6% Order unit price -21.5% -29.2% -24.6% -25.2% -30.6% -25.9% -23.5% -26.2% Wine Number of orders 17.6% 24.1% 30.1% 23.7% 7.4% 57.9% 8.0% 21.0% Order unit price -0.4% -4.6% -2.4% -2.5% 3.8% 1.1% -0.5% 0.9% Nurse Nursery Number of orders -3.8% -5.3% -3.2% -4.1% -20.0% 58.4% 12.8% 13.6% Order unit price -1.2% 0.7% 0.8% 0.1% -6.9% -1.2% -1.7% -3.0% Infirmiere Number of orders -22.4% -0.4% -11.5% -13.4% -17.1% 26.2% 11.5% 4.7% Order unit price 4.7% 6.4% -0.8% 3.3% -3.1% 3.0% 2.4% 1.0% Oct Nov Dec 3Q Jan Feb Mar 4Q Total ■Mail order Apparel & Furniture, Goods Number of orders -8.8% -5.9% 1.0% -5.0% -5.5% -16.6% 1.9% Order unit price -2.1% -0.5% 0.6% -0.8% -1.4% 0.8% 3.5% 0.8% -3.5% Cosmetics & Healthy food Cosmetics Number of orders -17.2% -15.7% -14.8% -15.9% -14.3% -18.4% -22.6% -18.5% -17.0% Order unit price 5.5% 4.9% 5.6% 5.3% 8.8% 9.7% 8.6% 9.0% 6.3% Healthy food Number of orders -37.1% -22.1% -15.8% -25.8% -12.0% -9.5% -0.2% -7.2% -29.5% Order unit price -1.7% -7.2% -9.9% -6.3% -8.0% -7.9% -10.3% -8.8% 0.8% Gourmet Gourmet Number of orders 17.2% 16.7% 23.6% 19.5% 4.0% 8.1% 5.9% 6.1% 27.0% Order unit price -0.6% 0.1% -2.8% -1.5% 0.1% -13.3% -10.9% -8.4% -13.0% Wine Number of orders 2.8% -7.3% -17.5% -7.6% -11.0% -13.9% -3.0% -8.9% 4.1% Order unit price 0.9% 1.9% 2.9% 1.8% -2.5% 4.5% 3.4% 1.8% 0.7% Nurse Nursery Number of orders -5.4% -12.3% -18.6% -12.1% -28.9% -12.5% -14.5% -19.1% -5.7% Order unit price -3.2% -4.1% -10.6% -9.2% -13.3% -10.4% -5.9% -9.6% -7.0% Infirmiere Number of orders -1.5% -3.8% -6.7% -4.1% -31.5% -8.5% -2.8% -15.6% -7.8% Order unit price -4.1% -3.9% -4.5% -4.2% -12.1% -5.8% -3.0% -6.8% -1.6%