Belluna : Monthly report for November

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 188 B 1 801 M 1 801 M Net income 2021 8 300 M 79,7 M 79,7 M Net Debt 2021 - - - P/E ratio 2021 10,9x Yield 2021 1,71% Capitalization 90 292 M 868 M 867 M Capi. / Sales 2021 0,48x Capi. / Sales 2022 0,46x Nbr of Employees 3 297 Free-Float 46,4% Chart BELLUNA CO., LTD. Technical analysis trends BELLUNA CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 1 Average target price 1 300,00 JPY Last Close Price 934,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 39,2% Spread / Average Target 39,2% Spread / Lowest Target 39,2% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title Kiyoshi Yasuno President & Representative Director Yasumasa Asanuma Director & General Manager-Information Systems Junko Shishido Director & Executive Officer Yuichiro Yasuno Director & General Manager-Marketing Tomohiro Matsuda Director, Executive Officer & GM-Administration Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BELLUNA CO., LTD. 31.18% 868 AMAZON.COM, INC. 70.85% 1 563 667 JD.COM, INC. 134.49% 128 035 WAYFAIR INC. 180.49% 24 226 ETSY, INC. 283.68% 21 438 MONOTARO CO., LTD. 85.77% 12 910