BELLUNA CO., LTD.

(9997)
Belluna : Monthly report for November

12/15/2020 | 01:30am EST
【Monthly Sales Data】

This data is calculated on basis before adjustment.
Other business segment includes Property business segment.
The segment of Maimu Co., Ltd. is changed from the Retail Store Sales Business to Other Business from the current fiscal year.

FY ending March 31, 2021 (From April, 2020 to March, 2021)

Download PDF File including Comments for Results

(YOY)

Apr May Jun 1Q Jul Aug Sep 2Q
General Mail Order -9.9% 16.8% 35.9% 13.9% 23.8% 33.1% -3.0% 11.9%
Items Apparel -15.0% 12.4% 27.8% 8.1% 15.7% 28.5% -2.2% 9.4%
Furniture,Goods and other 2.2% 28.1% 55.1% 27.9% 42.2% 44.5% -3.2% 18.0%
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete) 		6.6% 52.6% 66.2% 41.4% 24.3% 57.1% 21.6% 31.7%
Specialty Mail Order 10.6% 20.7% 37.3% 22.5% 26.5% 23.3% 14.1% 21.1%
E-Commerce 30.5% 44.5% 63.8% 44.8% 67.1% 61.3% 31.3% 51.9%
Retail store sales -71.8% -53.1% -15.3% -45.6% -30.8% -19.7% -23.9% -24.8%
*Retail store sales
(except Sagami Co., Ltd.) 		-74.7% -50.1% 9.1% -37.5% -20.9% -20.0% -22.0% -21.1%
Solution 29.3% 16.6% 18.5% 21.6% 20.2% 23.0% 14.3% 18.9%
Finance 21.1% 5.3% 13.1% 13.0% 11.2% 3.7% 11.4% 8.7%
Other -33.7% -31.3% -21.3% -28.7% -12.3% -8.9% -7.7% -9.6%
Consolidated Total -12.6% 3.4% 22.3% 4.2% 9.9% 11.8% -2.6% 5.1%
※Reference　General Mail Order
(Handling amount) 		-6.0% 22.2% 42.2% 19.1% 28.8% 38.8% -1.2% 15.4%
Oct Nov Dec 3Q Jan Feb Mar 4Q Total
General Mail Order 42.8% 18.0% 18.1%
Items Apparel 43.6% 14.9% 14.5%
Furniture,Good0and other 42.4% 27.1% 26.8%
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete) 		81.7% 39.4% 43.0%
Specialty Mail Order 41.6% 25.9% 24.7%
E-Commerce 53.9% 42.3% 48.1%
Retail store sales 4.5% -8.3% -27.2%
*Retail store sales
(except Sagami Co., Ltd.) 		9.8% -3.4% -21.2%
Solution 16.5% 9.0% 17.9%
Finance -4.5% 8.1% 8.4%
Other 18.5% 9.7% -9.9%
Consolidated Total 33.2% 14.7% 9.7%
※Reference　General Mail Order
(Handling amount) 		46.5% 18.9% 21.9%

FY ending March 31, 2020 (From April, 2019 to March, 2020)

(YOY)

Apr May Jun 1Q Jul Aug Sep 2Q
General Mail Order 0.6% -6.2% -9.5% -5.1% -7.2% 0.0% 14.5% 4.3%
Items Apparel 1.6% -4.8% -7.0% -3.5% -5.5% 4.1% 10.4% 3.8%
Furniture,Goods and other -0.8% -8.5% -13.9% -7.9% -11.0% -6.2% 22.6% 5.6%
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete) 		-4.3% -1.8% -1.2% -2.4% 0.8% 0.1% 4.1% 1.8%
Specialty Mail Order 8.2% -0.1% -1.3% 2.3% 5.1% 7.3% 7.9% 6.7%
E-Commerce 37.8% 17.9% 11.2% 22.4% 22.5% 17.4% 29.3% 23.4%
Retail store sales 88.2% 105.8% 101.7% 98.7% -7.5% -22.3% 61.1% 5.2%
*Retail store sales
(except Sagami Co., Ltd.) 		0.1% 22.1% 6.8% 9.6% 5.8% 13.1% 19.6% 13.2%
Solution 34.0% 38.9% 32.3% 34.9% 39.5% 37.3% 38.9% 38.5%
Finance 11.9% 17.4% 13.3% 14.2% 15.3% 12.0% 19.2% 15.4%
Other 12.4% 17.8% 25.9% 18.5% 12.9% 10.2% 4.5% 9.0%
Consolidated Total 12.5% 7.7% 6.7% 8.9% -0.4% -1.4% 20.2% 7.1%
※Reference　General Mail Order
(Handling amount) 		0.6% -6.2% -9.3% -5.1% -6.4% 1.6% 15.3% 5.3%
Oct Nov Dec 3Q Jan Feb Mar 4Q Total
General Mail Order -24.0% -1.5% -5.7% -10.9% -3.1% -4.2% -15.1% -7.7% -5.9%
Items Apparel -25.0% 1.7% -4.9% -9.9% -1.6% -4.4% -17.9% -8.5% -5.5%
Furniture,Good0and other -19.9% -8.7% -6.9% -12.6% -5.5% -3.6% -9.3% -6.0% -6.3%
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete) 		-21.0% 4.2% 1.0% -8.0% 2.4% -1.0% -2.7% -0.7% -2.9%
Specialty Mail Order -7.4% 1.9% 0.8% -1.1% 0.9% 1.6% 8.0% 3.6% 2.5%
E-Commerce 3.4% 9.5% 1.3% 4.2% 10.3% 3.5% 13.9% 9.5% 13.7%
Retail store sales -19.6% -2.4% -3.1% -8.0% -6.5% -17.1% 26.0% 0.2% 12.4%
*Retail store sales
(except Sagami Co., Ltd.) 		-6.2% 16.6% 4.9% 5.3% 0.3% 26.3% -9.3% 2.8% 7.7%
Solution 22.0% 45.5% 17.0% 28.9% 19.0% 36.1% 30.7% 28.6% 32.2%
Finance 18.3% 10.9% 16.7% 15.4% 11.5% 17.2% 19.0% 15.7% 15.2%
Other -7.2% 5.8% -49.9% -21.3% 16.0% 23.1% -39.1% -18.3% -6.4%
Consolidated Total -16.4% 1.5% -6.0% -6.9% 0.3% -1.5% -4.5% -2.1% 1.0%
※Reference　General Mail Order
(Handling amount) 		-21.1% 1.2% -2.6% -8.6% 0.2% -0.8% -10.7% -4.0% -3.9%

Disclaimer

BELLUNA Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 06:30:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
