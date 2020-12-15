Belluna : Monthly report for November
【Monthly Sales Data】
This data is calculated on basis before adjustment.
Other business segment includes Property business segment.
The segment of Maimu Co., Ltd. is changed from the Retail Store Sales Business to Other Business from the current fiscal year.
FY ending March 31, 2021 (From April, 2020 to March, 2021)
(YOY)
Apr
May
Jun
1Q
Jul
Aug
Sep
2Q
General Mail Order
-9.9%
16.8%
35.9%
13.9%
23.8%
33.1%
-3.0%
11.9%
Items
Apparel
-15.0%
12.4%
27.8%
8.1%
15.7%
28.5%
-2.2%
9.4%
Furniture,Goods and other
2.2%
28.1%
55.1%
27.9%
42.2%
44.5%
-3.2%
18.0%
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete)
6.6%
52.6%
66.2%
41.4%
24.3%
57.1%
21.6%
31.7%
Specialty Mail Order
10.6%
20.7%
37.3%
22.5%
26.5%
23.3%
14.1%
21.1%
E-Commerce
30.5%
44.5%
63.8%
44.8%
67.1%
61.3%
31.3%
51.9%
Retail store sales
-71.8%
-53.1%
-15.3%
-45.6%
-30.8%
-19.7%
-23.9%
-24.8%
*Retail store sales
(except Sagami Co., Ltd.)
-74.7%
-50.1%
9.1%
-37.5%
-20.9%
-20.0%
-22.0%
-21.1%
Solution
29.3%
16.6%
18.5%
21.6%
20.2%
23.0%
14.3%
18.9%
Finance
21.1%
5.3%
13.1%
13.0%
11.2%
3.7%
11.4%
8.7%
Other
-33.7%
-31.3%
-21.3%
-28.7%
-12.3%
-8.9%
-7.7%
-9.6%
Consolidated Total
-12.6%
3.4%
22.3%
4.2%
9.9%
11.8%
-2.6%
5.1%
※Reference General Mail Order
(Handling amount)
-6.0%
22.2%
42.2%
19.1%
28.8%
38.8%
-1.2%
15.4%
Oct
Nov
Dec
3Q
Jan
Feb
Mar
4Q
Total
General Mail Order
42.8%
18.0%
18.1%
Items
Apparel
43.6%
14.9%
14.5%
Furniture,Good0and other
42.4%
27.1%
26.8%
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete)
81.7%
39.4%
43.0%
Specialty Mail Order
41.6%
25.9%
24.7%
E-Commerce
53.9%
42.3%
48.1%
Retail store sales
4.5%
-8.3%
-27.2%
*Retail store sales
(except Sagami Co., Ltd.)
9.8%
-3.4%
-21.2%
Solution
16.5%
9.0%
17.9%
Finance
-4.5%
8.1%
8.4%
Other
18.5%
9.7%
-9.9%
Consolidated Total
33.2%
14.7%
9.7%
※Reference General Mail Order
(Handling amount)
46.5%
18.9%
21.9%
FY ending March 31, 2020 (From April, 2019 to March, 2020)
(YOY)
Apr
May
Jun
1Q
Jul
Aug
Sep
2Q
General Mail Order
0.6%
-6.2%
-9.5%
-5.1%
-7.2%
0.0%
14.5%
4.3%
Items
Apparel
1.6%
-4.8%
-7.0%
-3.5%
-5.5%
4.1%
10.4%
3.8%
Furniture,Goods and other
-0.8%
-8.5%
-13.9%
-7.9%
-11.0%
-6.2%
22.6%
5.6%
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete)
-4.3%
-1.8%
-1.2%
-2.4%
0.8%
0.1%
4.1%
1.8%
Specialty Mail Order
8.2%
-0.1%
-1.3%
2.3%
5.1%
7.3%
7.9%
6.7%
E-Commerce
37.8%
17.9%
11.2%
22.4%
22.5%
17.4%
29.3%
23.4%
Retail store sales
88.2%
105.8%
101.7%
98.7%
-7.5%
-22.3%
61.1%
5.2%
*Retail store sales
(except Sagami Co., Ltd.)
0.1%
22.1%
6.8%
9.6%
5.8%
13.1%
19.6%
13.2%
Solution
34.0%
38.9%
32.3%
34.9%
39.5%
37.3%
38.9%
38.5%
Finance
11.9%
17.4%
13.3%
14.2%
15.3%
12.0%
19.2%
15.4%
Other
12.4%
17.8%
25.9%
18.5%
12.9%
10.2%
4.5%
9.0%
Consolidated Total
12.5%
7.7%
6.7%
8.9%
-0.4%
-1.4%
20.2%
7.1%
※Reference General Mail Order
(Handling amount)
0.6%
-6.2%
-9.3%
-5.1%
-6.4%
1.6%
15.3%
5.3%
Oct
Nov
Dec
3Q
Jan
Feb
Mar
4Q
Total
General Mail Order
-24.0%
-1.5%
-5.7%
-10.9%
-3.1%
-4.2%
-15.1%
-7.7%
-5.9%
Items
Apparel
-25.0%
1.7%
-4.9%
-9.9%
-1.6%
-4.4%
-17.9%
-8.5%
-5.5%
Furniture,Good0and other
-19.9%
-8.7%
-6.9%
-12.6%
-5.5%
-3.6%
-9.3%
-6.0%
-6.3%
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete)
-21.0%
4.2%
1.0%
-8.0%
2.4%
-1.0%
-2.7%
-0.7%
-2.9%
Specialty Mail Order
-7.4%
1.9%
0.8%
-1.1%
0.9%
1.6%
8.0%
3.6%
2.5%
E-Commerce
3.4%
9.5%
1.3%
4.2%
10.3%
3.5%
13.9%
9.5%
13.7%
Retail store sales
-19.6%
-2.4%
-3.1%
-8.0%
-6.5%
-17.1%
26.0%
0.2%
12.4%
*Retail store sales
(except Sagami Co., Ltd.)
-6.2%
16.6%
4.9%
5.3%
0.3%
26.3%
-9.3%
2.8%
7.7%
Solution
22.0%
45.5%
17.0%
28.9%
19.0%
36.1%
30.7%
28.6%
32.2%
Finance
18.3%
10.9%
16.7%
15.4%
11.5%
17.2%
19.0%
15.7%
15.2%
Other
-7.2%
5.8%
-49.9%
-21.3%
16.0%
23.1%
-39.1%
-18.3%
-6.4%
Consolidated Total
-16.4%
1.5%
-6.0%
-6.9%
0.3%
-1.5%
-4.5%
-2.1%
1.0%
※Reference General Mail Order
(Handling amount)
-21.1%
1.2%
-2.6%
-8.6%
0.2%
-0.8%
-10.7%
-4.0%
-3.9%
