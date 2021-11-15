Belluna : Monthly report for October
【Monthly Sales Data】
This data is calculated on basis before adjustment.
Other business segment includes Property business segment.
The segment of Maimu Co., Ltd. is changed from the Retail Store Sales Business to Other Business from the current fiscal year.
FY ending March 31, 2022 (From April, 2021 to March, 2022)
Download PDF File including Comments for Results
(YOY)
Apr
May
Jun
1Q
Jul
Aug
Sep
2Q
General Mail Order
42.5%
6.8%
-0.1%
13.3%
0.3%
-14.0%
-4.5%
-5.1%
Mail Order
(Items)
Apparel
48.1%
8.3%
1.0%
15.9%
18.7%
-9.4%
-3.1%
2.5%
Furniture, Goods and Other
17.5%
-3.5%
2.0%
4.3%
-23.3%
-17.9%
-5.5%
-14.4%
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete)
33.7%
-1.1%
-0.9%
7.7%
12.3%
-21.1%
-3.8%
-3.4%
Retail store
518.5%
110.2%
-16.3%
65.1%
3.5%
-23.5%
-13.0%
-9.5%
Cosmetics&Healthy food
-0.7%
-9.7%
-14.1%
-8.4%
-20.3%
-24.1%
-24.2%
-22.9%
Gourmet
47.9%
22.9%
22.4%
29.9%
9.8%
16.2%
23.6%
16.5%
Nurse
8.4%
15.4%
-8.3%
4.5%
-17.8%
23.5%
22.1%
7.2%
Database
1.3%
13.7%
19.0%
11.1%
4.5%
17.4%
6.2%
9.5%
Kimono store sales
111.8%
67.1%
17.6%
49.9%
21.2%
-0.9%
10.2%
9.6%
Other
449.7%
41.6%
19.6%
157.5%
17.1%
368.2%
12.4%
137.1%
Consolidated Total
55.0%
13.1%
4.1%
21.4%
1.1%
28.9%
2.3%
9.4%
※Reference General Mail Order
(Handling amount)
36.2%
3.5%
0.5%
11.0%
0.0%
-13.5%
-3.9%
-4.8%
Oct
Nov
Dec
3Q
Jan
Feb
Mar
4Q
Total
General Mail Order
-13.8%
1.9%
Mail Order
(Items)
Apparel
-14.4%
5.7%
Furniture, Goods and Othe
-14.9%
-5.9%
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete)
-18.0%
-0.8%
Retail store
-1.1%
19.0%
Cosmetics&Healthy food
-22.3%
-16.9%
Gourmet
-2.7%
18.6%
Nurse
-10.4%
3.7%
Database
6.8%
9.8%
Kimono store sales
-7.5%
19.2%
Other
2.0%
115.3%
Consolidated Total
-10.3%
11.1%
※Reference General Mail Orde
(Handling amount)
-14.6%
0.8%
FY ending March 31, 2021 (From April, 2020 to March, 2021)
(YOY)
Apr
May
Jun
1Q
Jul
Aug
Sep
2Q
General Mail Order
-16.0%
9.3%
34.3%
8.6%
20.1%
25.6%
-3.9%
9.4%
Mail Order
(Items)
Apparel
-15.0%
12.4%
27.8%
8.1%
15.7%
28.5%
-2.2%
9.4%
Furniture, Goods and Other
-2.1%
22.6%
49.5%
22.8%
31.9%
29.8%
-5.4%
12.5%
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete)
6.6%
52.6%
62.5%
40.5%
24.3%
57.1%
21.6%
31.7%
Retail store
-86.8%
-67.5%
5.7%
-52.5%
-11.0%
-17.2%
-14.8%
-14.1%
Cosmetics&Healthy food
-1.1%
10.9%
16.2%
8.4%
19.1%
5.6%
0.7%
7.9%
Gourmet
25.7%
38.8%
49.6%
38.3%
23.5%
31.9%
29.0%
27.8%
Nurse
22.1%
19.0%
58.1%
31.7%
55.6%
61.8%
31.4%
48.8%
Database
26.3%
12.0%
16.0%
18.1%
17.0%
15.9%
13.3%
15.3%
Kimono store sales
-65.5%
-46.6%
-22.5%
-43.3%
-34.8%
-19.1%
-25.6%
-26.5%
Other
-34.0%
-29.5%
-21.6%
-28.3%
-13.4%
-12.9%
-6.2%
-10.8%
Consolidated Total
-12.3%
4.0%
22.9%
4.7%
10.5%
12.4%
-2.3%
5.6%
※Reference General Mail Order
(Handling amount)
-6.9%
20.9%
41.1%
18.0%
26.1%
33.7%
-2.2%
13.5%
Oct
Nov
Dec
3Q
Jan
Feb
Mar
4Q
Total
General Mail Order
37.8%
14.3%
23.1%
24.4%
31.8%
16.8%
36.4%
27.8%
17.6%
Mail Order
(Items)
Apparel
43.6%
14.9%
27.7%
27.4%
40.3%
13.9%
36.6%
29.4%
18.7%
Furniture, Goods and Othe
35.7%
22.4%
23.4%
27.3%
32.4%
23.5%
32.2%
29.0%
23.2%
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete)
81.7%
39.4%
42.9%
52.7%
55.7%
36.2%
48.3%
46.8%
43.6%
Retail store
0.9%
-19.7%
-15.7%
-12.0%
-37.8%
-9.1%
52.2%
-0.9%
-23.5%
Cosmetics&Healthy food
30.2%
6.6%
4.6%
13.0%
1.5%
-7.3%
-4.3%
-3.5%
6.4%
Gourmet
62.9%
43.0%
31.7%
39.8%
48.0%
75.2%
75.1%
66.4%
42.9%
Nurse
44.4%
37.6%
57.8%
46.6%
83.1%
45.0%
23.7%
47.3%
43.1%
Database
7.9%
8.6%
17.5%
11.0%
8.6%
6.5%
6.5%
7.2%
12.6%
Kimono store sales
6.3%
-3.4%
-6.0%
-2.0%
-3.5%
-15.1%
25.2%
7.4%
-14.7%
Other
19.3%
9.6%
6.9%
12.4%
-30.1%
-29.0%
15.6%
-15.8%
-10.2%
Consolidated Total
33.4%
14.9%
20.7%
22.4%
22.9%
13.7%
29.5%
22.2%
14.0%
※Reference General Mail Orde
(Handling amount)
43.9%
18.0%
26.5%
28.8%
37.4%
18.6%
36.2%
30.1%
23.0%
Disclaimer
BELLUNA Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:29:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
