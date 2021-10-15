Belluna : Monthly report for September

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 236 B 2 070 M 2 070 M Net income 2022 11 900 M 104 M 104 M Net Debt 2022 - - - P/E ratio 2022 6,77x Yield 2022 2,28% Capitalization 80 528 M 709 M 707 M Capi. / Sales 2022 0,34x Capi. / Sales 2023 0,33x Nbr of Employees 3 320 Free-Float 46,2% Chart BELLUNA CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BELLUNA CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 1 Last Close Price 833,00 JPY Average target price 1 700,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 104% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Kiyoshi Yasuno President & Representative Director Yasumasa Asanuma Director & General Manager-Information Systems Tomohiro Matsuda Director, Executive Officer & GM-Administration Yukimitsu Watanabe Independent Outside Director Hideki Yamagata Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) BELLUNA CO., LTD. -26.54% 709 AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.84% 1 663 292 JD.COM, INC. -7.82% 125 057 ETSY, INC. 20.15% 27 056 WAYFAIR INC. 4.27% 24 464 ALLEGRO.EU SA -39.81% 13 344