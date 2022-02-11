Log in
    BLU   CA07987C2040

BELLUS HEALTH INC.

(BLU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/11 03:13:18 pm
9.1 CAD   -1.73%
02:49pBELLUS HEALTH : Corporate Presentation – February 2022
PU
02/04RBC Capital Keeps Outperform/Speculative Risk, US$14 TP on Bellus Health
MT
01/24U.S. FDA declines to approve Merck's cough drug
RE
BELLUS Health : Corporate Presentation – February 2022

02/11/2022 | 02:49pm EST
Investor Presentation

NASDAQ/TSX - BLU

February 11th, 2022

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this presentation, other than statements of fact that are independently verifiable at the date hereof, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and regulations, the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "possible," "projects," "plans," and similar expressions. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the control of BELLUS Health Inc. ("BELLUS Health"). Such statements include, but are not limited to, the potential of BLU-5937 to successfully treat refractory chronic cough ("RCC") and other hypersensitization-related disorders and benefit such patients, BELLUS Health's expectations related to its preclinical studies and clinical trials, including the design, timing and results of its Phase 2b SOOTHE clinical trial of BLU-5937 in RCC, including the timing and outcome of interactions with regulatory agencies, the potential activity and tolerability profile, selectivity, potency and other characteristics of BLU-5937, including as compared to other competitor candidates, the timing of initiation of its Phase 3 clinical trial of BLU-5937 in RCC, the commercial potential of BLU-5937, including with respect to patient population, pricing and labeling, BELLUS Health's intention to discontinue development of BLU-5937 in pruritic conditions and the Phase 2a proof-of-concept BLUEPRINT trial, BELLUSHealth's financial position, and the potential applicability of BLU-5937 and BELLUS Health's P2X3 platform to treat other disorders. Risk factors that may affect BELLUSHealth's future results include but are not limited to: the benefits and impact on label of its enrichment strategy, estimates and projections regarding the size and opportunity of the addressable RCC market for BLU-5937, the ability to expand and develop its project pipeline, the ability to obtain adequate financing, the ability of BELLUS Health to maintain its rights to intellectual property and obtain adequate protection of future products through such intellectual property, the impact of general economic conditions, general conditions in the pharmaceutical industry, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on BELLUS Health's operations, plans and prospects, including to the initiation and completion of clinical trials in a timely manner or at all, changes in the regulatory environment in the jurisdictions in which BELLUS Health does business, supply chain impacts, stock market volatility, fluctuations in costs, changes to the competitive environment due to consolidation, achievement of forecasted burn rate, potential payments/outcomes in relation to indemnity agreements and contingent value rights , achievement of forecasted preclinical study and clinical trial milestones, reliance on third parties to conduct preclinical studies and clinical trials for BLU-5937 and that actual results may differ from topline results once the final and quality-controlled verification of data and analyses has been completed. In addition, the length of BELLUS Health's product candidate's development process and its market size and commercial value are dependent upon a number of factors. Moreover, BELLUS Health's growth and future prospects are mainly dependent on the successful development, patient tolerability, regulatory approval, commercialization and market acceptance of its product candidate BLU-5937 and other products. Consequently, actual future results and events may differ materially from the anticipated results and events expressed in the forward-looking statements. BELLUS Health believes that expectations represented by forward-looking statements are reasonable, yet there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The reader should not place undue reliance, if any, on any forward-looking statements included in this presentation. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and BELLUS Health is under no obligation and disavows any intention to update publicly or revise such statements as a result of any new information, future event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. Please see BELLUS Health's public filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including, but not limited to, its Annual Information Form, and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 40-F, for further risk factors that might affect BELLUSHealth and its business. Please see BELLUS

Health's public filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including, but not limited to, its Annual Information Form, and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 40-F, for further risk factors that might affect BELLUS Health and its business.

2

Company Overview

BELLUS Health - A Leader in the Development of The Novel P2X3 Antagonist Class Targeting Cough and Other Hypersensitization Disorders

Drug in Development: BLU-5937

  • Second Generation P2X3 Antagonist with Best-in-Class Selectivity

Lead Indication - Refractory Chronic Cough (RCC)

  • Compelling efficacy and tolerability results from the SOOTHE Phase 2b trial support potential best-in-class profile
  • Population estimated at ~9M in the U.S.
  • Significant unmet need with no approved drug

Pipeline in a Product

  • Potential to study BLU-5937 in other cough hypersensitivity populations

Key Upcoming Events

  • FDA End of Phase 2 meeting (2Q 2022) and start of Phase 3 (2H 2022)
  • American Thoracic Society Conference (May 2022)

Intellectual Property

  • Composition of Matter patents granted to 2034
  • 100% ownership of global rights

Financials

US$~268.9M cash position*

* As of September 30, 2021 and proforma financing priced on Dec 14th, 2021.

4

Strong Leadership and Advisory Group

Management

Roberto Bellini

President & Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Catherine Bonuccelli, MD

Chief Medical Officer

Ramzi Benamar, MBA

Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Denis Garceau, PhD

Chief Scientific Officer

Tony Matzouranis

Senior Vice President, Business

Development

Board of Directors

Dr. Francesco Bellini, PhD

Roberto Bellini

Chair

Dr. Youssef Bennani, PhD

Franklin Berger

Dr. Clarissa Desjardins, PhD

Pierre Larochelle

Dr. Bill Mezzanotte, MD, PhD

Joseph Rus

Clinical Advisory Board

CHRONIC COUGH

Dr. Jacky Smith (Chair) , MB, ChB, FRCP, PhD

Dr. Michael S. Blaiss, MD

Manchester University

Medical College of Georgia

Dr. Surinder Birring, MB ChB (Hons), MD

Dr. Peter Dicpinigaitis, MD

King's College London

Albert EinsteinMedicalCollege

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BELLUS Health Inc. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 19:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -99,6 M -78,5 M -78,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,01x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 985 M 777 M 777 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 53 199x
Capi. / Sales 2022 951x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 88,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,26 CAD
Average target price 16,07 CAD
Spread / Average Target 73,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Bellini President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ramzi Benamar Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Bellini Chairman
Denis Garceau Chief Scientific Officer
Catherine M. Bonuccelli Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELLUS HEALTH INC.-8.95%779
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.90%77 508
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.11%65 803
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.42%60 052
BIONTECH SE-35.01%40 464
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-27.59%39 438