Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. BELLUS Health Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLU   CA07987C2040

BELLUS HEALTH INC.

(BLU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BELLUS Health to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences - Form 6-K

11/10/2021 | 07:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BELLUS Health to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences
LAVAL, Quebec-November 10, 2021- BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) ("BELLUS Health" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough ("RCC") and other hypersensitization-related disorders, today announced that Roberto Bellini, BELLUS Health's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming healthcare investor conferences.

Presentation Details:

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: On-demand starting Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. GMT

Event: 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference
Date/Time: Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. EST
Webcasts of the Jefferies and Evercore fireside chats may be accessed on the Events & Presentations page under the Investors & Media section of BELLUS Health's website at www.bellushealth.com. Following the events, archived webcasts will be available on the Company's website.
About BELLUS Health (www.bellushealth.com)
BELLUS Health is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of RCC and other hypersensitization-related disorders. The Company's product candidate, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus associated with AD.
RCC is a cough lasting more than 8 weeks despite appropriate treatment for underlying condition(s). It is estimated that there are approximately 9 million patients in the United States suffering from RCC. RCC is associated with significant adverse physical, social, and psychosocial effects on health and quality of life. Currently, there is no specific therapy approved for RCC and treatment options are limited.
Chronic pruritus associated with AD is an irritating sensation that leads to scratching and persists for longer than 6 weeks in AD patients. It is estimated that up to 10% of adults in the United States suffer from AD - almost all report symptoms of pruritus with over 50% of patients attributing chronic pruritus as their most burdensome symptom. Despite currently available treatments targeting AD, there continues to be a lack of options specifically targeting the burden of pruritus in patients with AD.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Ramzi Benamar
Chief Financial Officer
rbenamar@bellushealth.com

Media:
Julia Deutsch
Solebury Trout
jdeutsch@soleburytrout.com

Source: BELLUS Health Inc.

Disclaimer

BELLUS Health Inc. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 12:06:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BELLUS HEALTH INC.
07:07aBELLUS Health to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences - Form 6-K
PU
07:04aBELLUS Health to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences
BU
11/01Corporate Presentation – November 2021
PU
11/01BELLUS Health Convenes Virtual Analyst Event to Discuss the Chronic Cough Landscape and..
PU
11/01BELLUS Health Convenes Virtual Analyst Event to Discuss the Chronic Cough Landscape and..
BU
11/01Bellus Health Inc. Convenes Virtual Analyst Event to Discuss the Chronic Cough Landscap..
CI
10/18BELLUS HEALTH : RBC Capital Adjusts BELLUS Health to $9 From $8, Maintains Outperform With..
MT
10/18BELLUS HEALTH : RBC Capital Raises Bellus Health TP to US$9
MT
09/23BELLUS HEALTH : up Nearly 4% as Completes Patient Enrollment in SOOTHE Phase 2b Trial and ..
MT
09/23BELLUS HEALTH : Completes Patient Enrollment in Two Trials Evaluating BLU-5937
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELLUS HEALTH INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -90,9 M -73,1 M -73,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 707 M 567 M 568 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 44 190x
Capi. / Sales 2022 795x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart BELLUS HEALTH INC.
Duration : Period :
BELLUS Health Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELLUS HEALTH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,02 CAD
Average target price 13,03 CAD
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Bellini President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ramzi Benamar Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Bellini Chairman
Catherine M. Bonuccelli Chief Medical Officer
Pierre Larochelle Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELLUS HEALTH INC.135.51%567
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.13.54%82 977
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS27.57%64 439
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.13.11%58 685
BIONTECH SE177.69%54 673
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-19.15%48 585