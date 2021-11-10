BELLUS Health to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences - Form 6-K

BELLUS Health to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

LAVAL, Quebec-November 10, 2021- BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) ("BELLUS Health" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough ("RCC") and other hypersensitization-related disorders, today announced that Roberto Bellini, BELLUS Health's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming healthcare investor conferences.





Presentation Details:





Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: On-demand starting Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. GMT





Event: 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference

Date/Time: Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. EST

Webcasts of the Jefferies and Evercore fireside chats may be accessed on the Events & Presentations page under the Investors & Media section of BELLUS Health's website at www.bellushealth.com . Following the events, archived webcasts will be available on the Company's website.

About BELLUS Health (www.bellushealth.com)

BELLUS Health is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of RCC and other hypersensitization-related disorders. The Company's product candidate, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus associated with AD.

RCC is a cough lasting more than 8 weeks despite appropriate treatment for underlying condition(s). It is estimated that there are approximately 9 million patients in the United States suffering from RCC. RCC is associated with significant adverse physical, social, and psychosocial effects on health and quality of life. Currently, there is no specific therapy approved for RCC and treatment options are limited.

Chronic pruritus associated with AD is an irritating sensation that leads to scratching and persists for longer than 6 weeks in AD patients. It is estimated that up to 10% of adults in the United States suffer from AD - almost all report symptoms of pruritus with over 50% of patients attributing chronic pruritus as their most burdensome symptom. Despite currently available treatments targeting AD, there continues to be a lack of options specifically targeting the burden of pruritus in patients with AD.





