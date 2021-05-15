Log in
    BLU   CA07987C2040

BELLUS HEALTH INC.

(BLU)
BLU FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages BELLUS Health Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Monday Deadline in Securities Class Action – BLU

05/15/2021 | 09:37pm EDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) between September 5, 2019 and July 5, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important May 17, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased BELLUS securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the BELLUS class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2058.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 17, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information that resulted in a scheme that: (1) deceived the investing public regarding BELLUS’s business, operations, drug products, drug product development, competition, and present and future business prospects; (2) facilitated the Company’s September 2019 public offering (“Offering”); (3) created artificial demand for the BELLUS common shares sold in the Offering; (4) enabled the Company to receive approximately $70 million in net proceeds from the sale of BELLUS common stock in the Offering; and (5) caused purchases of BELLUS publicly traded common stock at artificially inflated prices. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the BELLUS class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2058.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
